OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today Timothy Rice will be the next Commissioner of the City of Oswego Department of Public Works. Rice brings over 20 years of project management, labor relations, and leadership experience to the position after serving as the Business Agent for the Plumbers and Pipefitters UA Local 73. Rice previously worked as a Mechanical Supervisor and Mechanical Superintendent at multiple nuclear power plants in the northeast, served on the Oswego Common Council from 2006 to 2008, is a veteran of the Navy and graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree from Ithaca College.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO