Revo Brands Announces Acquisition of Outdoor Edge Cutlery

By DDH Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRevo Brands, the parent company of Real Avid, has now added Outdoor Edge Cutlery to its family of consumer brands. Revo Brands operates in partnership with Vertikal Brands, a holding company established by Clearview Capital in partnership with, and managed by, a group of outdoor industry executives, to pursue the acquisition...

thedallasnews.net

Klaiyi Hair Announces Their Brand Day Sale

Klaiyi hair brand has officially announced the dates of its Brand Day Sale. Klaiyi is a global brand that deals with various human hair products. During this event, customers from all parts of the world can purchase any hair product they want at incredibly cheaper prices, and the product will be delivered to them because Klaiyi offers flash delivery worldwide.
HAIR CARE
The Associated Press

HKW Announces Acquisition of Technical Toolboxes

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 6, 2022-- HKW, a middle-market private equity firm focused on growth-oriented companies, has acquired Technical Toolboxes Powertools, Inc. (“Technical Toolboxes” or “Company”). Technical Toolboxes provides cloud-based analytics and compliance-oriented software solutions to pipeline operators, as well as related engineering companies, construction service providers, and industrial inspection firms.
SOFTWARE
The Press

Alteryx Announces Acquisition of Trifacta

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Trifacta, an award-winning cloud company that leverages scalable data management and machine learning to make data analytics faster and more intuitive. Enterprise customers are...
BUSINESS
WCJB

Signature Brands announced that they have purchased Brand Castle

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s the frosting on the cake for a dessert company headquartered in Ocala. Officials with Signature Brands today announced they had purchased Brand Castle, which makes baking and decorating kits. Brand Castle markets holiday food kits including a gingerbread football stadium kit, holiday train, and...
OCALA, FL
Sourcing Journal

Rivet Names Marykate Kelley Sales and Marketing Manager

Rivet, the global media authority serving the international denim industry, announced Thursday that Marykate Kelley has joined the company as sales and marketing manager. In this newly created role, Kelley will be responsible for prospecting new global business, steering marketing ideation and planning execution for Rivet advertisers. In addition, Kelley will aid in the implementation of new content and product offerings across digital and print. Kelley brings to the role a global perspective of the denim industry. Most recently, she served as marketing manager for Candiani Denim in Milan, overseeing the renowned mill’s global marketing strategy, including brand positioning and communication, customer...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

CCL Industries Announces Two Bolt-on Acquisitions for Avery

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2022 / CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A and CCL.B) ('the Company'), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced today that it has acquired two U.S. headquartered, software-powered tag and card businesses for its Avery unit.
BUSINESS
ptproductsonline.com

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Acquisition

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc, a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services, announces its acquisition of a three-clinic physical therapy practice in South Carolina. USPH acquired 75% of the equity interests of the physical therapy practice with the practice’s founder and owner retaining...
ECONOMY
fortworthinc.com

REPAY Announces Acquisition of Fort Worth-based Payix

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY), a leading provider of vertically integrated payment solutions, announced on Monday that it had acquired Fort Worth-based Payix for up to $115 million, including $95 million paid at closing. The acquisition was financed with cash on hand and available revolver capacity. REPAY also announced the...
FORT WORTH, TX
TravelDailyNews.com

GOL announces approval of MAP acquisition by the CADE

SÃO PAULO - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., in addition to the Material Fact disclosed on June 8, 2021 regarding the acquisition of MAP Transportes Aéreos Ltda. by the Company, informs that, on December 30, 2021, the General Superintendency of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense issued the Order SG No. 1929/2021 approving the Transaction without restrictions. In accordance with applicable law, the approval decision will become final within 15 calendar days from its publication, with no third-party appeal or summons by the CADE Court.
INDUSTRY
Chicago Business Journal

RBO PrintLogistix Announces Acquisition of Reign Print Solutions

RBO PrintLogistix, a top brand deployment partner, acquired Reign Print Solutions, further growing the organization’s market footprint. The acquired print solutions provider and its employees will begin operating as Reign Print Solutions, an RBO Company, effective immediately until April 1, 2022, when the full entity will continue to operate as RBO. “We are thrilled to have the Reign Print Solutions team join us as we continue to expand our ability to serve brands and their marketing supply chain needs nationwide,” says Cathy Armstrong, CEO of RBO. “Our organization has been fortunate to grow throughout these challenging times. Both RBO and Reign’s commitment to best-in-class service and quality has made this union possible, allowing us to continue on our positive growth track.” Since 1987, Reign Print Solutions has been helping quality organizations effectively communicate and distribute their message to the marketplace. “We are excited to join RBO in their effort to help customers connect with their clients in relevant and meaningful ways," says Bill Jourdan. "Whether the solution calls for label solutions, a direct marketing piece, a transactional mail program, or an e-commerce platform, partnering with RBO, we will provide the solution the client needs to grow.” RBO PrintLogistix helps brands become leaders in their industries through a mix of solutions that include creative services, brand management, brand fulfillment, and metrics. These four areas are the foundation of RBO’s holistic approach to elevating brand identities and relieving the burden faced by today’s busy marketing professionals. Through a mix of technology, devoted customer service, and efficient processes and workflow, RBO can execute on the entire supply chain with offerings covering concept, sourcing, online ordering, printing, warehousing, and distribution, ensuring efficient fulfillment for any project, no matter how complex. This has made RBO the preferred brand printing and promotions partner for over 500 clients in multiple industries across the country.
BUSINESS
gearjunkie.com

Vista Outdoor Acquires Stone Glacier, Adds to Its Arsenal of Hunting Brands

Vista Outdoor is ending the year with a major acquisition of Stone Glacier, a popular backcountry hunting brand. Today, Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) announced the acquisition of Stone Glacier, an ultralight backcountry and hunting gear brand. This is huge news for the hunting and gear space. Vista Outdoor — which owns brands like Remington and QuietKat — will now also stand strong in the technical hunting pack and outerwear categories.
ECONOMY
sgbonline.com

Vista Outdoor’s CEO Discusses Stone Glacier Acquisition

Marking its seventh acquisition in the last 16 months, Vista Outdoor acquired Stone Glacier, an ultralight backcountry and hunting gear brand based in Bozeman, MT. Founded in 2012 by Kurt Racicot, Stone Glacier is described on its website as the “result of 15 years of solo sheep hunts from the Dall country of Alaska to the unlimited districts of Montana’s Beartooth Wilderness.” Winning backcountry fans with its lightweight yet durable gear, Stone Glacier has landed on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for the last three years.
RETAIL
aithority.com

CompoSecure And Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing Of Business Combination

First Day of Trading on Nasdaq Global Market Under Ticker “CMPO” beginning December 28, 2021. CompoSecure Holdings, Inc. a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions, reported the closing of its previously announced business combination with Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. a publicly traded special acquisition company. Roman DBDR shareholders approved the transaction at Roman DBDR’s stockholder meeting held on December 23, 2021, and the transaction was completed on December 27, 2021. The combined company is now called CompoSecure, Inc. and will begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market at market open beginning December 28, 2021, under the ticker symbol “CMPO” for its Class A common stock and “CMPOW” for its publicly traded warrants.
MARKETS
Soompi

January Boy Group Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for male idol groups!. The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community indexes of various boy groups, using big data collected from December 8, 2021 to January 8, 2022.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Game Haus

EDG Announce Their Worlds 2021 Skins Picks

Ahead of the 2022 LPL Season, EDG has announced their Worlds 2021 skin picks. The EDG Worlds Skins are as follows:. EDG, despite being the #1 seed from the LPL, were still underdogs at Worlds 2021. In this iconic run to win it all, every champion here was played, per Riot Games rules. Teams are only allowed to choose champions that they locked in for their Worlds skin.
VIDEO GAMES
Travel + Leisure

This Remote Midwestern Spa Retreat Has Brand-new Suites With Outdoor Hot Tubs

Looking to book a relaxing weekend away? While the spa towns in California and Arizona are classic, this year, you'll want to pack your bags for Wisconsin Dells. The destination might be best known for its theme parks and water parks, but it's also home to Sundara Inn & Spa, one of Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards winners in 2021. Next month, the property will debut eight brand-new suites — including its two most luxurious ones yet — making it the perfect winter weekend getaway this year.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
Benzinga

5 Marijuana Penny Stocks To Invest In Right Now

As marijuana becomes legalized in more places throughout the world, these companies are in the position to grow. HEXO Corp is engaged in producing and selling cannabis and cannabis products. The company is focused on smoke-free and traditional cannabis products. The firm’s products include dried flowers, oils, and vapes. It generates its revenue from various sources such as Beverage Based Adult-Use Sales, Medical, Wholesale and International sales.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

