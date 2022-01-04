ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Dauphin changing school schedules due to ‘COVID’s impact on transportation’

By Seth Kaplan, Avery Van Etten
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Citing “COVID’s impact on transportation,” Central Dauphin School District notified families Tuesday that starting Jan. 4 and until further notice, all high school and middle school students will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m. “to preserve transportation for the entire district,” according to a message posted on the district’s website.

Secondary schools in the district are typically dismissed at 2:30 p.m.

High school and middle school academic schedules will be adjusted starting Wednesday to accommodate the change. Elementary schools will continue following their regular schedules, according to the district’s message.

Sports shuttles and late buses will not run for the rest of the week, and additional information on this transportation will be shared soon, the district says. All after-school activities for middle school students are canceled on Tuesday.

The district says some buses may still be delayed, but parents and guardians should not call Krise Transportation when this happens. When possible, school principals will be notified of any transportation delays.

Previously on Monday, Jan. 3, CDSD warned families that buses may be delayed “due to the ongoing surge of COVID positive cases in transportation.”

“Thank you for your continued patience and support of your schools as we navigate under these unique circumstances faced by school districts across the Commonwealth,” CDSD wrote in the Jan. 3 message.

“I think the school’s doing the best they can to keep them in person, so it’s understandable there’s gonna be a lot of changes,” said Jennifer Speck, who was a daughter in high school and a son in middle school in the district.

Middle school parent Mike Dorris said, “It’s a surprise, but I know they’re doing the best they can, so we’re just trying to work with them and do the best we can as parents.”

abc27 has reached out to CDSD for comment and has not yet received a response.

