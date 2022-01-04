ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns QB Baker Mayfield set for left shoulder surgery

National football post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrowns quarterback Baker Mayfield needs shoulder surgery and the operation might supersede Cleveland wrapping up the 2021 season with Game No. 17 on Sunday. Cleveland was eliminated from the postseason picture on Sunday. With no playoffs, Mayfield still started Week 17 — a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night...

www.nationalfootballpost.com

