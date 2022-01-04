Member Appreciation Month with Member 1st

MARTINSBURG - On Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, Christ Reformed United Church of Christ of Martinsburg honored its 50- and 75-year members. A small ceremony was held during worship in which the honorees were called forward and presented with certificates in commemoration of this milestone. Immediately following the service, a light reception was held in the chapel, consisting of cake, cookies and punch. A total of six members were honored. These included 50-year members Darlene Bauer, James W. "Jim" Dailey II, Mary Catherine Kackley and Dorothy Wolf, as well as 75-year members Sue Henry and William E. "Bill" Taylor.

