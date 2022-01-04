Tobacco Free 2022 with the American Lung Association

Cole Kosch said the idea to create a video about the dangers of vaping to educate his peers started when he caught a classmate stealing from him. Kosch was returning to the locker room at Westlake High School from morning football practice in the summer of 2020 when he found a classmate taking money out of his bag. He said he was struck by the desire to understand why someone would do that.

WESTLAKE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO