Cassadee Pope Is Embracing Her Rock Past, Mixing It With Country Present

By Jess
 4 days ago
Cassadee Pope has accomplished a lot in her 32 years on this earth. From embarking on a music journey in 2008 with the punk-rock band Hey Monday to becoming the first female winner on season three of The Voice in 2012, she's now a country star, having gotten to work on...

