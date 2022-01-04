Forests and Carbon: Eli Sagor from U of MN Sustainable Forestry Education Cooperative

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado State University and the City and County of Denver have officially opened the first phase of the “CSU Spur” campus, a brand new research and learning campus on the National Western Stock Show Complex which is being called the “Silicon Valley of Agriculture.” (credit: CBS) The first facility to open on the campus, named “Vida,” hosts an animal hospital as well as the Temple Grandin Equine Center. The campus was made possible by a partnership with the National Western, the City and County of Denver, the state legislature, the Denver Dumb Friends League and Colorado State University. While students...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO