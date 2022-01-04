ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Forests and Carbon: Eli Sagor from U of MN Sustainable Forestry Education Cooperative

By KAXE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we continued our monthly conversation on Forests and Carbon. It's an issues that is receiving a lot of attention in recent years. In past episodes Todd Ontl from the Northern Institute of Applied Climate Science...

East Texas News

Private forest landowners and carbon credits: An emerging East Texas partnership

President, Tyler County Forest Landowners Association. Time Magazine recently announced Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, as “Person of the Year.” Interestingly, one of his business practices is becoming more prevalent in Tyler County. Private forest landowners (small and large holdings) can sell “carbon credits” through virtual markets. These chits function as permits for a business to release a specific amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) or other greenhouse gases. One carbon credit equals the emission of one ton of CO2.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Farmers to be paid to deliver ‘fundamental’ changes to landscapes

Farmers and landowners will be paid to deliver “fundamental” changes to landscapes as part of the post-Brexit agricultural system, Environment Secretary George Eustice has said.The new regime for England includes a more ambitious programme to support local nature on farms and “landscape recovery” funding for large-scale projects which could include rewilding, as well as payments for farmers to farm more sustainably.Environmental groups have welcomed the commitment to ambitious environmental land management and “radical” landscape-scale change to address the climate and nature crises, but raised concerns over a lack of clarity about how they would work.The National Farmers’ Union also criticised...
AGRICULTURE
The Guardian

Charity appeal for climate justice: your donation will make a difference

Climate justice is the theme of this year’s Guardian and Observer charity appeal and with a week to go we have so far raised more than £725,000 for four environment charities: Practical Action, Global Greengrants Fund UK, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew, and Environmental Justice Foundation. Nearly 7,000 readers have already donated. Here, they tell us why.
ENVIRONMENT
#Plants And Animals#Weather#Forestry#Climate Change#Forests#Niacs
ArchDaily

EU Prioritizes Sustainable Urban Mobility in New Proposals Set to Reduce Transportation Carbon Emissions by 90%

EU Prioritizes Sustainable Urban Mobility in New Proposals Set to Reduce Transportation Carbon Emissions by 90%. In December, the European Commission adopted several proposals that put the transport sector on track for a 90% reduction in carbon emissions, moving a step further in implementing the European Green Deal. The initiatives seek to increase rail transport, encouraging long-distance and cross-border rail travel, support the roll-out of charging points for electric vehicles and alternative refuelling infrastructure and further develop multimodality.
TRAFFIC
Education
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
KCCI.com

Iowa company turning corn stover into natural gas

NEVADA, Iowa — A Story County company is finding new ways to create natural gas for utilities like Alliant Energy. It's made using corn stover. That’s the leftover corn stalks gathered after the combine takes the kernels. Verbio’s new plant in Nevada just started this process in December....
NEVADA, IA
windpowermonthly.com

Fred Olsen Renewables plans onshore wind-battery hybrid project in Scotland

Fred Olsen Renewables is seeking permitting approval for a 102MW wind farm with battery storage in the Scottish Highlands. Alongside developing the 102MW Lethen Lethen (102MW) OnshoreGrantown-on-Spey, Scotland, UK, Europe Click to see full details wind farm in northern Scotland, it also plans to launch a programme to support local residents to reduce their energy bills and address fuel poverty in the region.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Denver

‘Silicon Valley of Agriculture’: CSU Spur Campus Opens At National Western Stock Show Complex

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado State University and the City and County of Denver have officially opened the first phase of the “CSU Spur” campus, a brand new research and learning campus on the National Western Stock Show Complex which is being called the “Silicon Valley of Agriculture.” (credit: CBS) The first facility to open on the campus, named “Vida,” hosts an animal hospital as well as the Temple Grandin Equine Center. The campus was made possible by a partnership with the National Western, the City and County of Denver, the state legislature, the Denver Dumb Friends League and Colorado State University. While students...
DENVER, CO
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
AFP

'Ocean battery' targets renewable energy dilemma

A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. - Get rid of fossil fuels - FLASC, a spin-off of the University of Malta, has a system that uses renewably made electricity to pump water into a chamber that contains under-pressure air, which can then turn a hydraulic turbine to generate power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Footwear News

Sustainability Matters: NY State May Soon Hold Fashion Companies Accountable for Climate Change

FN highlights the latest sustainable initiatives this season, including product launches, material innovations and corporate strategies. Send your news to web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 7, 2022: A new bill is making some headway in the New York State Senate this week. Called the “Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act” (or Fashion Act), the new piece of legislation that was first drafted in October has reached the Senate’s Consumer Protection committee this week. The bill, if passed, would make New York the first state in the country to pass legislation that will effectively hold the biggest brands in fashion accountable for their role in...
ENVIRONMENT
The 74

Ask the Doctor: Navigating the “New Math” of Omicron in Schools

It’s a tricky moment in the pandemic for parents. Mere weeks ago — though it may feel like a lifetime — K-12 operations seemed to be moving toward something of a pandemic equilibrium. Studies had confirmed that COVID spread less in classrooms than the surrounding community, children as young as 5 had gained access to […]
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

Free rapid antigen tests makes economic sense for governments, our analysis shows

Following considerable public pressure over the past few weeks, the federal government has announced concession card holders will soon be able to collect up to ten free rapid antigen tests over three months. But everyone else will continue to have to purchase their own rapid antigen tests, which cost upwards of A$10 a test. In countries like Singapore, the UK and Germany, rapid antigen tests are free for everyone. We’ve developed a model that estimates how cost-effective a policy of government-funded rapid antigen tests for all Australians would be. We’ve released our economic analysis as a pre-print online, which is yet to be...
HEALTH
pv-magazine.com

Solar-powered hydrogen for domestic applications via building-integrated transparent platform

A Korean-U.S. research group has created a system to produce and store green hydrogen via transparent PV (TPV) cells and transparent photo-electrochemical (TPEC) cells that could be integrated into buildings. “We proposed a transparent, sustainable energy platform,” the research's corresponding author, Joondong Kim, told pv magazine. “Our proposed system benefits...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

