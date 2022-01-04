ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Powerball: Jackpot grows to $610 million after no winner in last draw

By Tracy Bloom
 4 days ago

The next Powerball jackpot on Wednesday will be worth an estimated $610 million after no one matched all six numbers in the last draw.

Monday night’s winning numbers were 2, 13, 32, 33, 48 and the Powerball 22.

Three tickets matched five digits to win seven-figure prizes, including one in Montana valued at about $2 million, according to Powerball’s website . The other two, each worth about $1 million, were sold in Texas and Connecticut.

The highest winnings in California were five tickets that matched four numbers plus the Powerball to earn prizes of about $25,000 apiece, state lottery officials said.

The next drawing takes place at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since a ticket purchased in Morro Bay hit all six numbers to win the whopping $699-million grand prize three months ago.

The current sequence, which began Oct. 6, 2021, has rolled over 39 times since then, according to the California Lottery.

At $610 million, the jackpot up for grabs Wednesday will be the seventh largest in the game’s history. If anyone wins it, they will the option to take a one-time payment of about $434.2 million, officials said.

The grand prize’s initial estimate for Wednesday night was $575 million, but it quickly ballooned to $610 million due to strong sales, according to a Powerball news release .

