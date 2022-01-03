HeyJB on WFLA Now: Missing 7-year-old girl hasn’t been seen in 2 years

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a 15-year-old girl from Baychester, reported missing in the 47th precinct. It was reported to police that Alanna Fermin, 15, of 2953 Bruner Avenue from the Baychester section of the Bronx, was last seen on Friday Dec. 31, at 1036 Simpson Street in the Foxhurst section of the Bronx, east of William McKinley Houses and south of Charlotte Gardens, at approximately 2 a.m. She is described as female, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, Hispanic, weighs 124 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater, black pants and black and white sneakers.
