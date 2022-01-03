ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

#HeyJB on WFLA Now: Missing 7-year-old girl hasn’t been seen in 2 years

WWLP 22News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Hampshire authorities are looking for a...

www.wwlp.com

CBS Baltimore

Police Looking For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl From Dundalk, Last Seen Christmas Eve

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for Juliciah Matherly, a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Christmas eve. Matherly is five foot six inches, and 150 pounds, police said. She was reportedly last contacted by phone on Dec. 27, but last seen on Dec. 24. She was last seen on the first block of Court Pleasant in Dundalk. #Missing: 15-year-old Juliciah Matherly (5’06, 150 lbs) is missing from the unit block of Court Pleasant in Dundalk, MD. Matherly was seen on 12/24/2021 with last phone contact on 12/27/2021. If located, call police at 410-307-2020. #BCoPD ^JC pic.twitter.com/3cENF9Gxe2 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 6, 2022 Anyone who sees Matherly or knows her whereabouts is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.
DUNDALK, MD
New Hampshire State
cw39.com

UPDATE: Police find missing 7-year-old Alvin girl

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An Amber alert has been cancelled after police find a 7-year-old girl who went missing Sunday evening in Alvin. Kiara Ramos was last seen between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. Monday morning at the 100 block of South Second Street. She was last seen wearing a...
HOUSTON, TX
norwoodnews.org

Search for Missing 15-Year-Old Baychester Girl, Last Seen in the Foxhurst

The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a 15-year-old girl from Baychester, reported missing in the 47th precinct. It was reported to police that Alanna Fermin, 15, of 2953 Bruner Avenue from the Baychester section of the Bronx, was last seen on Friday Dec. 31, at 1036 Simpson Street in the Foxhurst section of the Bronx, east of William McKinley Houses and south of Charlotte Gardens, at approximately 2 a.m. She is described as female, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, Hispanic, weighs 124 pounds, has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater, black pants and black and white sneakers.
BRONX, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Connecticut

21-Year-Old Manchester Woman Has Been Missing for Two Weeks

Police are looking for a 21-year-old Manchester woman who has been missing since before Christmas. Sherrian Howe has been missing for two weeks, according to the Silver Alert. She was last seen on Dec. 21. Police said a vehicle “associated with Howe” was found unoccupied in Windsor Locks on Dec....
MANCHESTER, CT
whdh.com

NH Police seek help in search for 7-year-old who has been missing since 2019

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing 7-year-old girl. Harmony Montgomery has not been seen since late 2019, according to the Manchester Police Department. The circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and are being thoroughly investigated, they said. She...
MANCHESTER, NH
abc17news.com

Father of missing 7-year-old girl arrested in her disappearance

The father of missing 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery has been arrested and charged in connection with her disappearance, according to court documents filed Wednesday. Adam Montgomery, 31, has been charged with a second-degree felony assault charge, two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and one misdemeanor count of interference with custody, the complaint states.
MANCHESTER, NH
WECT

UPDATE: Missing Jacksonville 6-year-old has been found

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - A Jacksonville six-year-old, Amari Gabriel Christiansen, who was reported missing in the early hours of Friday morning, January 7, has been safely located, according to a Facebook post by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Friday afternoon. Jacksonville Police made a brief statement at 10:30 Friday...
JACKSONVILLE, NC

