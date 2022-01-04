Lehigh Valley wrestling: Top 10 pound for pound rankings (2022 debut)

Matt Cruise made it clear that if you make a mistake, the Easton senior is going to take advantage.

Nazareth’s Sean Kinney found that out the hard way, losing his balance in the second period of their Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic 285-pound final.

Cruise pounced and that takedown was the difference in a 2-1 win.

Nathan Desmond made a mistake in the final seconds of the Ironman 106-pound final and eventually lost in overtime. The Bethlehem Catholic wrestler made no such mistake at the Beast of the East and cruised to that title.

Such is the difference among the nationally ranked.

Golden Hawk Tyler Kasak has not made any obvious miscues, thus the reason he did not allow a point in his Beast of the East title run at 138 pounds.

Nazareth’s Sonny Sasso has been pretty flawless, too, wrecking the three tournament fields he’s participated in, including a first-period pin of state No. 3-ranked 189-pounder Bryce Molinaro of Hazleton Area in the BHWC final.

These five are among the area’s best pound for pound wrestlers right now.

Cruise and Kinney hopefully meet again in Monday’s dual in Nazareth. Kasak and Desmond likely have to wait until Escape the Rock in 12 days to get their next serious tests.

But the beauty of the sport is that the next challenge could be right in front of you.

Here is the first installment of the 2022 top 10 pound for pound rankings among the 38 teams in The Morning Call coverage area.

Lehigh Valley wrestling top 10 pound for pound

1. TYLER KASAK, BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC

Class : Jr.

Weight : 138 pounds

Resume : Returning state champion. Ironman, Beast of the East, Tony Iasiello tournament champion

Record : 15-0

2. NATHAN DESMOND, BETHLEHEM CATHOLIC

Class : Fr.

Weight : 106

Resume : Ironman runner-up (lost in SV), Beast of the East and Tony Iasiello tournament champion

Record : 12-1

3. SONNY SASSO, NAZARETH

Class : Jr.

Weight : 189

Resume : Cumberland Valley Kick-Off, Beast of the East and Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic champion

Record : 16-0

4. CARSON WAGNER, NORTHAMPTON

Class : Jr.

Weight : 113

Resume : Tom Best Memorial Top Hat champion, pinned returning state runner-up in final

Record : 5-0

5. MATT CRUISE, EASTON

Class : Sr.

Weight : 285

Resume : Beat Nazareth’s Sean Kinney for Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic title. Was 0-3 against him.

Record : 12-0

6. SEAN KINNEY, NAZARETH

Class : So.

Weight : 285:

Resume : Cumberland Valley Kick-Off champion, Beast of the East and Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic runner-up

Record : 12-2

7. TAHIR PARKINS, NAZARETH

Class : Fr.

Weight : 113:

Resume : Cumberland Valley Kick-Off Classic champion, Beast of the East runner-up

Record : 11-3 (2 forfeits for missing weight at Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic)

8. DAGEN CONDOMITTI, NORTHAMPTON

Class : Jr.

Weight : 160

Resume : Tom Best Memorial Top Hat champion

Record : 6-0

9. JAKE JONES, SAUCON VALLEY

Class : Jr.

Weight : 172

Resume : Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic champion, Tom Best Memorial Top Hat runner-up

Record : 12-3

10. CHARLIE BUNTING, NAZARETH

Class : Jr.

Weight : 120

Resume : Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic champion in his season debut

Record : 4-0

BEST OF THE REST

Gauge Botero, Faith Christian (18-4); Collin Gaj, Quakertown (6-1); Mason Ziegler, Quakertown (10-1); Dante Frinzi, Bethlehem Catholic (16-4); Cole Hubert, Saucon Valley (16-4); Ayden Smith, Notre Dame-GP (13-5); Brandan Chletsos, Notre Dame-GP (12-7); Marco Albanese, Emmaus (11-1); Chase Levey, Nazareth (15-2); Eric Alderfer, Faith Christian (15-4).

MIA

Ryan Crookham, Saucon Valley (0-0); Kollin Rath, Bethlehem Catholic (0-0)