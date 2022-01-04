ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

New Razer Blade Laptops Revealed At CES 2022

By Otto Kratky
Gamespot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnyone who likes to take high-performance gaming with them on the go will be able to do so in 2022 thanks in part to Razer. The gaming company is adding three new models of the Blade gaming laptop to its lineup, each of which offers the power that comes with an...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Razer#Blades#New Razer Blade Laptops#Intel Core
SPY

3 Reasons How Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 is Changing Computing

Foldables are increasingly becoming a normal part of the tech community. Just look at the handful of foldable smartphones around, so don’t expect this trend to fizzle out anytime soon. Asus, in particular, is making an impression on everyone with its Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 during CES 2022 — a foldable hybrid laptop that features a generous 17.3-inch 2,560 x 1,920 display when unfolded. It’s the world’s first foldable 17-inch OLED laptop and has intriguing uses, since it’s accompanied by a Bluetooth keyboard that can effectively give you that desktop experience anywhere you take it. Although, you can keep the...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

The 2021 iPad is $50 off at Amazon today, but hurry!

It’s no secret that iPads are some of the most powerful and versatile devices you can own. Whether it’s for taking notes, playing immersive games, creating content, or watching high-definition movies, an iPad can do it all. You can even turn an iPad into your daily computer with additional peripherals. However, iPad deals tend to be few and far between, which is why we’re very excited to share this fantastic offer on an iPad that you can pick up on Amazon right now. You can buy the 2021 11-inch iPad Pro for just $749, which is a $50 discount on the original price of $799. That’s an absolute steal of a price for the latest version of the most powerful iPad yet. Keep reading to find out why this is one of the best tablet deals you can get right now.
ELECTRONICS
Variety

Samsung’s 1.8-Pound Freestyle Portable Projector Was the Buzziest Product of CES 2022

Amid the COVID-truncated CES 2022 show this year, with multiple companies canceling their plans to attend the Las Vegas confab, one newly introduced entertainment-tech product stood out: Samsung’s ultra-portable, versatile Freestyle HD projector — priced at an affordable $900. In recent years, CES has often served as a platform for high-concept, futuristic tech which may or may not make it to market. This year’s candidate on that front: BMW’s iX Flow luxury car prototype, which is covered in e-ink to let you change its colors and design with the press of a button. There’s also been the usual upgrade cycle for...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Practical or Not? New Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Laptop Packs Secondary 8-inch Touchscreen

Laptop designs haven’t changed all that much, but we’ve been seeing some crazy stuff the last couple of years. Take the Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 3, which the company just announced for CES 2022. Instead of rocking an E Ink display like its predecessor, Lenovo has fashioned a secondary 8-inch display right next to its keyboard. Not surprisingly, it begs the question of whether or not it’s actually practical. At first glance, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 will command attention to its 17.3-inch 3,072 x 1,330 touch display — partly because it goes with an unconventional 21:10 ultra wide aspect ratio,...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
AMD
hypebeast.com

Razer Packs Intel's 12th-Gen Processor and NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Into Its New Blade Lineup

Razer has unveiled its updated Blade gaming laptop lineup over at CES 2022. Mostly retaining their predecessors’ design, the Blades receive small updates to their form factor, with slightly larger keys and a thinner hinge that creates better ventilation for the machine. As you’d expect, the bulk of the changes come in the internals: all three laptops can now carry DDR5 RAM for the first time ever, and you’ll be able to choose between NVIDIA‘s RTX 3080 Ti or 3070 Ti GPU, marking a significant jump from previous iterations. The latter alone is capable of running games at 1440p at 100 frames per second, according to Razer, and the former boasts even higher performance than a desktop Titan RTX card.
COMPUTERS
yankodesign.com

These VR Binoculars with 40x zoom and night vision are the closest thing to owning actual spy tech

Designed to be so powerful that I feel the need to add a disclaimer that you shouldn’t use this for anything illegal, the ACPOTEL is a trinocular with an integrated 4.5-inch HD display, 5x optical magnification and 8x digital magnification, built-in night-mode, and a 2000mAh lithium-ion battery powering the device. Made for outdoor recreational and adventure use, the high-precision trinocular comes with 3 different capture modes (game mode, professional mode, and pure mode) that let you click 1.3-megapixel photos and record HD videos at [email protected], while giving you the flexibility to use the ACPOTEL as either a handheld device or a tripod-mounted gizmo.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop, Chromebooks and more are on sale today

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where we have currently spotted the 2021 version of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop getting some love. This powerful gaming laptop comes packed with an Intel Core i7 8-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 1TB SSD storage, 16GB RAM, and it can be yours for $2,400 after seeing a $200 discount. You also get a large 15.3-inch Full HD display capable of delivering up to 360Hz refresh rates for your intense gaming sessions. Your experience will be better when you listen to the Blade 15’s speakers that feature THX Spatial Audio, and you also get up to 7 hours of battery life.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Razer Blade Gaming Laptops 2022 come with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs

The new Razer Blade Gaming Laptops for 2022 include the Razor Blade 14, 15, and 17 models. These gaming laptops are equipped with the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series Laptop GPUs, up to an RTX 3080 Ti, and Windows 11. Additionally, the DDR5 memory provides blazing clock speeds up to 4800MHz. In fact, the gorgeous displays, available NVIDIA Studio drivers, and up to 14-Core CPUs, make these laptops a perfect must-have for working or gaming on the go. Featuring 16GB of the fastest GDDR6 memory ever shipped in a laptop, the RTX 3080 Ti delivers higher performance than the desktop TITAN RTX. The new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is up to 70% faster than RTX 2070 SUPER laptops and can deliver 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution. In addition to this, every Razer Blade has CNC-milled aluminum chassis and high-quality custom components. Overall, the revised design, thinner profile, and enhanced ventilation, make these laptops a stunning choice for your gaming needs.
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

The 13 Best Gaming PCs of 2022

Pre-built gaming PCs are popular because you can get top-of-the-line components for a great deal and without the hassle of needing to put the rig together yourself. And with the chip shortage, a pre-built gaming PC is one of the few guaranteed ways to get your hands on an RTX 3000 Series or Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card without having to cave and buy from a scalper at a ridiculously inflated price. And whether you’re new to PC gaming or a veteran, there are a few points to keep in mind when shopping for a new gaming PC: Price – A...
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

Razer refreshes the Blade lineup for 2022 with new CPUs and GPUs

It’s CES time, and with it Razer is announcing the new 2022 versions of all its major Blade laptops – the Blade 14, 15, and 17. These new models come with refreshed internals across the board, including new processors from AMD (for the Blade 14) and Intel (for the Blade 15 and 17). There are also new GPU options from NVIDIA plus some other improvements, but the overall design and features are mostly unchanged.
COMPUTERS
Gamespot

Samsung Reveals The First 4K 240Hz Monitor Ahead Of CES 2022

Samsung has revealed what is bound to be one of its most exciting CES 2022 products on show this week, with the company touting the first 4K, 240Hz monitor on the market. The new Odyssey Neo G8 takes many design cues from the company's flagship (and gigantic) Odyssey Neo G9, albeit in a much smaller and more manageable 32-inch chassis. The display features the same super bright Quantum Mini LED panel, letting the display push upwards of 2000 nits in brightness, which is plenty to make HDR content pop.
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Arcade1Up Pro Series Announced At CES 2022, Includes Happ Controls

Arcade1Up is stepping into new territory for 2022, and its latest line of products should cater to hardcore arcade enthusiasts who have been hoping for premium build quality to match the nostalgia they get in their game rooms. The Pro Series, announced during CES 2022, comes equipped with name-brand controls and a grown-up form factor, and the first system in the lineup celebrates one of the '90s most beloved fighting games.
RETAIL
Gamespot

AMD CES 2022 Keynote Stream: How To Watch, Start Times, And What To Expect

The Consumer Electronics Show takes place this week, and among the highlights to start things out is an event from AMD. The AMD CES 2022 keynote opens a busy Tuesday for the tech industry, with Samsung, Intel, Sony, Nvidia, and more all scheduled to present throughout today, January 4. The events come after many companies--including all four previously mentioned--pulled out from the CES show floor in Las Vegas due to concern over the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
ELECTRONICS
TechRepublic

NVIDIA shows off new gaming laptops and a virtual assistant for your car at CES 2022

The company is aiming at players and game designers with 160 new laptops that feature a new GPU. Engineers building self-driving cars and artists creating virtual worlds are the target consumers for Nvidia's CES 2022 news. The first half of the company's virtual press conference was all about gaming—the people playing the games and the people building them. Jeff Fisher, senior vice president, GeForce, announced over 160 new GeForce RTX and Studio laptops and an RTX 3050 graphics card. Ali Kani, vice president and general manager, automotive, described the company's automotive advancements in the second half.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy