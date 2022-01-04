FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Patritumab Deruxtecan for Metastatic EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
The Breakthrough Therapy Designation was granted based on data from the dose escalation portion of 2 expansion cohorts of a 3-cohort phase 1 study. Officials with the FDA have granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to patritumab deruxtecan (HER2-DXd; Daiichi-Sankyo) for the treatment of patients with metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated non-small...www.pharmacytimes.com
