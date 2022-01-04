ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Omicron variant now makes up 95% of recent COVID-19 cases in the US, the CDC said

By Jake Epstein
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0txszH_0dcVLMly00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qmdRt_0dcVLMly00
A health staff member preparing a COVID-19 test at the Histopath Diagnostic Specialists predeparture area at Sydney Airport on November 28.

James D. Morgan/Getty Images

  • The Omicron variant is estimated to make up a staggering 95% of recent COVID-19 cases, the CDC says.
  • Recent CDC data projects that 95.4% of COVID-19 cases as of January 1 are fueled by the variant.
  • Omicron's estimated dominance is up from 77% on December 25.

The highly transmissible Omicron variant is now estimated to make up a staggering 95% of recent COVID-19 cases in the US, the latest estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated.

The CDC projected that 95.4% of COVID-19 cases as of January 1 were fueled by the Omicron variant, compared to 4.6% of Delta variant cases.

Omicron's estimated dominance was up from 77% on December 25, the CDC's estimates indicated.

The US on Monday recorded over 1 million COVID-19 cases , Johns Hopkins University data indicated — obliterating the previous record for new cases in a day.

Cases across the country are surging, and hospitals in several states are in danger of being overwhelmed.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Omicron#Covid#Johns Hopkins University
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
blackchronicle.com

Black Woman Who Received First COVID-19 Shot In US Now A Vaccine Activist

“I just felt broken, defeated, just tired and burned out,” said Lindsay, director of critical care nursing at the hospital. “Witnessing the overwhelming loss of lives, loss of livelihoods.’’. Northwell Health said it asked for volunteers to get the shots, and that Lindsay “happened to go first”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Don’t Be Surprised When You Get Omicron

My breakthrough infection started with a scratchy throat just a few days before Thanksgiving. Because I’m vaccinated, and had just tested negative for COVID-19 two days earlier, I initially brushed off the symptoms as merely a cold. Just to be sure, I got checked again a few days later. Positive. The result felt like a betrayal after 18 months of reporting on the pandemic. And as I walked home from the testing center, I realized that I had no clue what to do next.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Business Insider

351K+
Followers
23K+
Post
178M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy