Mike Tomlin doesn't expect emotional letdown with Steelers' final game looming

By Joe Rutter
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
With the pomp and circumstance surrounding Ben Roethlisberger’s farewell game at Heinz Field in the books, Mike Tomlin is challenged by making sure his Pittsburgh Steelers players don’t have an emotional letdown in their regular-season finale.

After Roethlisberger and the Steelers pulled out a 26-14 victory Monday night against the Cleveland Browns to keep their postseason hopes alive, the Steelers travel to Baltimore and play the Ravens on a short work week.

At 8-7-1, the Steelers need to defeat the Ravens and hope the 2-14 Jacksonville Jaguars upset the 9-7 Indianapolis Colts for a chance to make the playoffs for the second year in a row. They also need the 9-7 Las Vegas Raiders and 9-7 Los Angeles Chargers not to play to a tie Sunday night in the final game on the NFL schedule.

“Obviously, there is a lot at stake, but there doesn’t have to be a lot at stake,” Tomlin said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. “It’s Pittsburgh and the Ravens. I think anyone who follows professional sport knows that that means. We’re going into their venue, a hostile environment in a big-time circumstance. Our guys will be inspired by that. The Ravens bring out the best in us. They do.”

The Steelers, though, will have to bounce back from an emotionally charged environment that surrounded the final game of Roethlisberger’s 18-year career at Heinz Field. Fans in the crowd of 63,624 serenaded Roethlisberger with “Let’s Go Ben” chants throughout the game, and changed the words to “Thank You, Ben” when the game ended.

Even Tomlin said the atmosphere was “unlike any other in my 15 years.”

Tomlin, however, is confident the Steelers will be adequately prepared to face the Ravens, who also remain alive for a playoff spot with an 8-8 record despite losing five games in a row.

“We always talk about working hard and smart,” Tomlin said. “We work hard, but you also have to work smart, and we’ll be thoughtful about the physical work we do this week in an effort to make sure they step into the stadium fresh and ready to go.

“The focus element of it is what it is. Guys have an understanding of what Steelers-Ravens week is. Those that don’t will be educated by those that do. There is a sense of urgency that comes with preparation this week.”

The game is a rematch from the Steelers’ 20-19 victory on Dec. 5 at Heinz Field. The Steelers scored 17 points in the fourth quarter and held on after the Ravens couldn’t connect on a 2-point conversion with 12 seconds remaining. It represented the Steelers’ first win in four weeks, and it began the five-game tailspin for the Ravens.

“This group brings out the best in us, they challenge us all the time,” Tomlin said. “We love it. We love getting to know ourselves in the midst of tough competition, particularly a familiar opponent. I’m not concerned about it from that perspective. I am concerned that we work smart as well as hard in an effort to produce the best results.”

His concern also doesn’t extend to what transpires in Jacksonville and the need for the Jaguars to play the spoiler role. Jacksonville has lost eight in a row, fired coach Urban Meyer and is coming off a 50-10 beating by New England.

“I’m capable of talking myself into anything,” Tomlin said. “I’m singularly focused on purple, the Baltimore Ravens. That will be my focus this week. That’s the sentiment I relay to our football team, and I expect them to follow.”

Tomlin said he didn’t have a lot of “clarity” on injuries that several players sustained against the Browns. Left tackle Dan Moore Jr. (ankle), right guard Trai Turner (knee), strong safety Terrell Edmunds (groin) are dealing with injuries that could limit their practice participation.

Tomlin said center Kendrick Green (calf) will have a chance to practice early in the week after he did not play against Cleveland. Players that could return from the reserve/covid list include inside linebackers Devin Bush and Joe Schobert, defensive end Chris Wormley, right tackle Zach Banner and running back Anthony McFarland Jr.

Here is some else of what Tomlin had to say at his press conference:

