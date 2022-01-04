ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmacy Clinical Pearl of the Day: Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumors

By Saro Arakelians, PharmD
Cover picture for the articleSmall GISTs may cause no symptoms and may grow so slowly that they have no serious effects. Gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GISTs) are soft tissue sarcomas located in any part of the digestive system....

yoursun.com

Advances in surgery give hope to pancreatic cancer patients

Pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the United States and about 7% of all cancer deaths, according to the American Cancer Society. Although uncommon, a pancreatic cancer diagnosis can be frightening as survival rates can be low, depending on the stage at which it is discovered. A Venice surgeon says that advances in surgical techniques and technologies are giving hope to patients facing the disease. Hussein Mohamed, M.D., F.A.C.S., of ShorePoint Medical Group General Surgery in Venice, is an internationally renowned, board-certified surgeon with extensive experience in minimally invasive and robotically-assisted surgical techniques for all aspects of liver and pancreatic cancer. He is a member of the medical staff at ShorePoint Health Venice.
CANCER
asapland.com

Wilson’s Disease Symptoms

Tendency to go pale; easy fatigability; suffer from aches and pains; anorexia (loss of appetite); nausea (feeling sick); vomiting; diarrhea (loose motions); loss of weight; mental depression, worrying & anxiety or sadness. A variety of systems can be affected, including the gastrointestinal tract, nervous system, kidneys, and blood. Symptoms are...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Case Studies: Nasal Congestion

RS is a 38-year-old woman who has nasal congestion and typically has seasonal allergies. RS has been taking loratadine 10 mg daily for the past few weeks but has had no relief. She wants to know if there is anything stronger she can take over the counter. What recommendations should the pharmacist make?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Antihistamines Associated With Improved Immunotherapy Response in Patients With Cancer

Commonly used medications may influence responses to checkpoint inhibitors among patients with cancer. Treatment with antihistamines was associated with improved responses to immune checkpoint inhibitors, according to a study published in Cancer Cell. The investigators demonstrated that the histamine receptor H1 (HRH1) acts in tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) to suppress T cell activation in the tumor microenvironment.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Study Identifies Malfunctioning Brain Cells as Potential Target for Alzheimer Treatment

When using a therapy to clear the senescent cells, disease progression and cell death were stopped, according to the study. A new study has found a rare population of potentially toxic senescent cells in human brains that can serve as a target for a new Alzheimer disease treatment, according to a Wake Forest Baptist press release.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Immune Cell Population Potentially Responsible for Inflammation in Multiple Sclerosis

Inhibiting the activity of group 3 innate lymphoid cells could serve as a new therapeutic approach for neurologic conditions. Certain group 3 innate lymphoid cells (ILC3s)—immune cells that typically protect against gastrointestinal inflammation—may have the opposite effect in multiple sclerosis (MS) and other brain inflammation-related conditions, according to a study published in Nature. The investigators said these results suggest that inhibiting the activity of these cells could serve as a new therapeutic approach for neurologic conditions.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Dopamine agonists and dopamine reuptake inhibitors provide similar quality of life for Parkinson disease patients

For patients with Parkinson disease on levodopa therapy, patient-rated quality of life is similar for those receiving adjuvant therapy with dopamine agonists compared with dopamine reuptake inhibitors (DRIs); and among DRIs, monoamine oxidase type B (MAO-B) inhibitors are preferable to catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors, according to a study published online Dec. 28 in JAMA Neurology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Treatments and home remedies for a sinus infection

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. The sinuses are air-filled cavities that surround the nose. The ethmoid sinuses are between the eyes. The sphenoids are in the middle of the head. A sinus infection occurs when excess mucus blocks the sinuses.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers find one autoimmune disease could lead to another

Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus have discovered that having one kind of autoimmune disease can lead to another. The scientists serendipitously found that mice with antibody-induced rheumatoid arthritis in their joints went on to develop spinal lesions similar to those in axial spondyloarthritis (AxSpA) which causes fusion of the vertebrate and curvature, or bending, of the backbone.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The role of teprotumumab in chronic, clinically active thyroid eye disease

Thyroid eye disease (TED) is a chronic inflammatory condition that can lead to permanent disfigurement, disability, and vision loss. It is traditionally believed that TED is a self-limited disease that presents with an initial inflammatory stage followed by quiescent fibrotic changes. However, emerging data suggests that chronic TED may have more disease activity than previously thought, with persistently increased insulin-like growth factor-1 expression [1]. Unfortunately, few treatments have been studied in chronic, clinically active TED patients. Recent reports have shown that teprotumumab (Horizon Therapeutics, Dublin, IRL), a medication approved in the United States based on studies in acute, clinically active TED, may also be effective at reducing proptosis in chronic, clinically inactive TED [2,3,4]. A recent presentation suggested clinical improvement following initiation of teprotumumab in chronic, clinically active TED patients but no long term follow up data was described [5]. No publications to date discuss the use of teprotumumab in chronic, clinically active TED. Additionally, it is not known how prior treatments such as orbital radiation, decompression, and tocilizumab impact teprotumumab's efficacy. This case series describes the effect of teprotumumab in 6 patients with chronic, clinically active TED who have undergone prior medical and surgical treatments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Clinical Pearl of the Day: Generalized Anxiety Disorder

Generalized anxiety disorder has symptoms that are similar to panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and other types of anxiety. Clinical Pearl of the Day: Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) Patients with GAD experience continuous anxiety and stressful life experience. It's possible to develop GAD as a child or an adult. GAD has...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Vitamin D shows promise for children newly diagnosed with type 1 diabetes

Adding a safe, inexpensive and easy to administer form of vitamin D to treatment for children newly diagnosed with type 1 diabetes shows promise to improve measures of disease progression. Results of a randomized clinical trial comparing ergocalciferol supplementation to placebo, conducted by Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, MD, is published in the January issue of the Journal of the Endocrine Society.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

Daily Medication Pearl: Advair Diskus (Fluticasone and Salmeterol)

Advair Diskus is indicated for the maintenance treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Dosing: Maintenance treatment of asthma in patients ≥12 years: 1 inhalation of Advair Diskus 100/50, 250/50, or 500/50 twice daily. Maintenance treatment of asthma in patients 4 to 11 years: 1 inhalation of Advair Diskus 100/50 twice daily. Maintenance treatment of COPD: 1 inhalation of Advair Diskus 250/50 twice daily.
HEALTH
IFLScience

SARS-CoV-2 Directly Damages Kidneys, Study Finds

SARS-CoV-2 – the virus that causes COVID-19 – can infect and directly damage the kidneys by causing scarring, according to research in the journal Cell Stem Cell. The resulting scar tissue could have long-term impacts on kidney function, the authors say. While the ability of the virus to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Daily Medication Pearl: Avapro (Irbesartan)

Avapro (Irbesartan) is indicated for the treatment of hypertension and used to lower blood pressure. Medication Pearl of the Day: Avapro (Irbesartan) Indication: Avapro (Irbesartan)is an angiotensin II receptor blocker indicated for the treatment of hypertension and used to lower blood pressure. Dosing: Avapro (Irbesartan) can be taken at 150...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Good News Network

Experimental Treatment in Spain Puts 18 Cancer Patients in Complete Remission

18 out of 30 Spanish patients with incurable blood cancer are in complete remission, and a few more have seen the cancer’s progression stopped in its tracks, thanks to a new and much cheaper treatment option. Using a patient’s own white blood cells, doctors reprogramed them to better identify...
CANCER

