The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 – What Did You Think?!. Warning: There are spoilers ahead for the second episode of The Book of Boba Fett!. Now we know how this show is going to go: one foot in the present, and one foot in the past. The second episode of The Book of Boba Fett has debuted on Disney+, and we want to know what the Superhero Hype community thinks about it! This post is a place for all of you to leave your own reviews, thoughts, or anything else you want to say about The Book of Boba Fett episode 2.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO