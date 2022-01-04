ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Law: Warming Your Car Up in the Cold is Actually Illegal

By mike
News/Talk 1470 KYYW
News/Talk 1470 KYYW
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Although it's been a mild winter overall, overnight and morning temperatures have been dipping down to the 30s and low 40s on a regular basis. Those chilly mornings might tempt some to warm up the car before driving away. But if you have a habit of leaving it unattended in the...

1470kyyw.com

Comments / 0

Related
marshallradio.net

You can get fined for warming up your car

There are two reasons why people idle their vehicles during the winter here in Minnesota. Some people think you need to let the engine warm-up before driving during the cold winter months to prevent any damage. The other reason people idle their vehicle is to make their commute a little more bearable by making the car’s interior warmer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Cool 98.7

Warming Up Your Car Is A Bad Idea In ND – REALLY?

I have made it pretty clear that I am not from North Dakota, however, I have been living here long enough to respect Mother Nature and her winter ways. It really doesn't take too long once you start living in North Dakota to respect the change of seasons and the dangers of the winter ways. I was first asked if I had a "Survival kit" in my car on my second day when I was living in Fargo. My answer to that was "Well I have a jack and a spare tire in the trunk". Being from California, I had no idea just how important it is to be prepared for any kind of misfortune when you are driving around. There were many things I had no clue about, like a block heater, and the greatest invention known to man - a car starter.
CARS
WEAU-TV 13

Warming up your car in cold weather before driving is beneficial

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Extremely cold temperatures can take a toll on your vehicle, especially if it’s been sitting outside. Experts recommend you let it warm up before driving it. They say this helps get the fluids properly flowing. Auto professionals also say it’s a good idea to...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold
Kicker 102.5

Beginning January 18, It’s illegal to Chain Your Dog in Texas

If you are a dog pet owner living in Texas don't forget there is a new law that goes into effect on January 18, that bans chaining your dog up outdoors. The new Texas law prohibits a dog owner from using a chain or tether to restrain their pet unattended. Owners must also provide adequate shelter from bad weather, direct sunlight, heat, standing water, or waste, and must also provide water at all times for the dog. If dogs are at risk of inhumane treatment the new law now allows that law enforcement officers will not have to wait 24 hours before they are able to intervene.
TEXAS STATE
Consumer Reports.org

Should You Warm Up Your Car Before Driving?

It’s easy to understand the appeal of getting into a warm car when the temperatures outside begin to drop. Some drivers are also convinced that letting the car warm up before driving is also better for the engine. But is warming up your engine before driving really a good idea?
CARS
fox38corpuschristi.com

Texas car seat law begins January

SAN ANTONIO - There's a new law parents with small children should be aware of when it comes to their car seat. In 2017 it was reported that 35% of children in Texas were not properly restrained in their car seat. A child without a seat belt could result in...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
MotorBiscuit

Warming Up Your Car in the Winter Before Driving Might Be a Bad Idea, According to Consumer Reports

If you live in a cold climate in the winter, it’s easy to see why you’d warm up your car ahead of time. No one wants to get into a freezing cold vehicle in the winter. Especially for people with a remote start on their keys, a warm car to climb into is much better and easier. Additionally, some people think allowing it to warm up is better for the engine. However, warming up your car in the winter before driving might be a bad idea. Consumer Reports says none of that is accurate, and you might want to avoid it altogether.
CARS
foxsanantonio.com

New Texas car seat safety law clearly defined, hefty fine possible if ignored

Make no mistake, the car seat safety laws in Texas are clearly defined to ensure that a child is safe when traveling in the Lone Star State. The laws state that all safety and booster seats must be used according to the manufacturer's instructions, which means the guardians must adhere to the height, weight and age restrictions on the seat they plan to use with their child.
TEXAS STATE
13abc.com

Getting your car ready for the cold on the go

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Whether you like it or not, winter is now in full swing, but is your car ready for the frigid weather?. Winter weather in Ohio and Michigan causes numerous accidents each year that result in fatalities. To reduce your risk, an important step is ensuring that your vehicle is in good, working condition. Matthew Keber, a Car Care Service Manager for AAA explained, “Cold weather definitely will bring out any problems you’re having with your vehicle. Make sure that you have those critical systems looked at by somebody that’s qualified and knows what they’re doing. Make sure your battery is up to par, so it doesn’t leave you stranded in the cold. Make sure your tires are in good shape, not just treads but air pressure.”
TOLEDO, OH
whdh.com

Police: Wanted woman found hiding in refrigerator after trying to fool officers with ‘sheet rope’

(WHDH) — A wanted woman who tried to fool police with a “sheet rope” was arrested after she was found hiding in a refrigerator, authorities said. Deputies responding to a 911 hang-up call at a home in the area of US 35 in La Porte County, Indiana, on Sunday learned that 39-year-old Rabecca Rudd could be hiding inside, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WMAZ

Here's why thieves like to steal catalytic converters out of cars

ATLANTA — Cities across America are seeing a record number of catalytic converter thefts as car owners look for ways to avoid becoming victims. You would think they were filled with diamond rings or bricks of gold instead of grime from car exhaust. Catalytic converters are a part of your car’s emissions system and thieves love them.
TheDailyBeast

How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

When relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night. What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.
MINNESOTA STATE
toofab.com

Fare-Dodger Killed Trying to Jump Turnstile at NY Subway

Police say the victim broke his neck "attempting to evade the fare" when he died. A 28-year-old man has been killed trying to jump a turnstile in a New York Subway station. Police say Christopher De La Cruz was attempting to dodge the $2.75 fare when he tumbled over the barrier and snapped his neck.
ACCIDENTS
Southern Minnesota News

Charges: Drunk driver, 18, blew stop sign, kicked & bit officers

A teenager is accused of driving drunk and assaulting two officers. Allison Diane Doheny, 18, of Belle Plaine, was charged Monday with felony assault of a corrections employee, gross misdemeanor 4th-degree assault of a peace officer, DWI, and underage liquor consumption. According to a criminal complaint, a Mankato police officer...
MANKATO, MN
MotorBiscuit

The Chevy Silverado EV Already Has 1 Incredible Advantage

The battle between electric trucks is starting to get spicy, especially with the Chevy Silverado EV on the way. The Ford F-150 Lightning should be a little nervous because the electric Chevrolet Silverado already makes the competition look weak. The Chevy Silverado EV has more range. One of the most...
CARS
CBS Minnesota

‘They Were Out For Blood’: Group Beats Minneapolis Landlord Attempting To Tow Stolen Cars

Originally published Jan. 5, 2022 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis landlord says he was attempting to have multiple stolen vehicles towed from a lot behind his property when a group of individuals attacked him. Dale Howey manages 11 properties throughout the Twin Cities, and says last week, residents at the Green Rock Apartments, located at 2440 Harriet Avenue in Minneapolis, reported cars illegally parked in the back lot. Howey says it was later learned the cars had been reported stolen. “There was one without plates,” Howey said. “That raised a flag.” Minneapolis landlord Dale Howey says he was attempting to have stolen cars towed...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
News/Talk 1470 KYYW

News/Talk 1470 KYYW

Abilene, TX
284
Followers
923
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

KYYW 1470 News Talk has the best news, talk, and weather for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1470kyyw.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy