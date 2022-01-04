Texas Law: Warming Your Car Up in the Cold is Actually Illegal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Whether you like it or not, winter is now in full swing, but is your car ready for the frigid weather?. Winter weather in Ohio and Michigan causes numerous accidents each year that result in fatalities. To reduce your risk, an important step is ensuring that your vehicle is in good, working condition. Matthew Keber, a Car Care Service Manager for AAA explained, “Cold weather definitely will bring out any problems you’re having with your vehicle. Make sure that you have those critical systems looked at by somebody that’s qualified and knows what they’re doing. Make sure your battery is up to par, so it doesn’t leave you stranded in the cold. Make sure your tires are in good shape, not just treads but air pressure.”
