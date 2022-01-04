Texas Law: Warming Your Car Up in the Cold is Actually Illegal

I have made it pretty clear that I am not from North Dakota, however, I have been living here long enough to respect Mother Nature and her winter ways. It really doesn't take too long once you start living in North Dakota to respect the change of seasons and the dangers of the winter ways. I was first asked if I had a "Survival kit" in my car on my second day when I was living in Fargo. My answer to that was "Well I have a jack and a spare tire in the trunk". Being from California, I had no idea just how important it is to be prepared for any kind of misfortune when you are driving around. There were many things I had no clue about, like a block heater, and the greatest invention known to man - a car starter.

