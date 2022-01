International Travel Challenges During COVID-19 U.S. citizens who choose to travel internationally should be aware that they may face unexpected challenges related to COVID-19 as they attempt to return to the United States or attempt to travel from one overseas location to another. U.S. citizens who do choose to travel internationally should make contingency plans, as they may have to remain in a foreign country longer than originally planned, which will be at their own expense. The Department recommends international travel insurance with coverage for COVID-related trip cancellation and medical benefits. In general, Medicare and Medicaid do not cover overseas medical costs.

TRAVEL ・ 7 DAYS AGO