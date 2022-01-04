ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Steps urged as 3 women slain in a day by partners in France

wcn247.com
 2 days ago

PARIS (AP) — Three women in France were found dead on New Year’s Day, allegedly killed by their partners, despite years of...

www.wcn247.com

evalleytimes.com

Brigitte Macron: The far right is trying to establish that she is a transgender The pre-campaign in France is triggered by fake news

Can Charlotenism wear the legitimacy of a political platform? The answer is yes. Just look Campaigning before the French election With the stoicism that the move toward the 2022 presidential election is inevitable, I agree, then, without believing, to see Charlotenism make a great gravitational pull. The impossible promise of returning to the golden age of full employment and the rhetorical competition for the recovery of a lost paradise pollute discussions and consciences. Soon they will be singing tangos in the election campaign. A sigh from Anipal Troylo’s pontoon and the voice of Polish Goenetchi, “You will never see me like you do …” and “Everything is dead, I know.”
IMMIGRATION
wabcradio.com

France’s First Lady set to sue over allegations she is transgender

PARIS, FRANCE (77WABC) – The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron is set to take legal action over a conspiracy theory that she is transgender and was born a man. The lies about the 68-year-old have been spread by accounts opposed to her husband including those on the political far-right, anti-vaccine groups, and from the QAnon conspiracy movement.
POLITICS
Emmanuel Macron
Reuters

French parliament approves Macron's vaccine pass

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - France's parliament on Thursday approved President Emmanuel Macron's plans for a vaccine pass to help curb the spread of the Omicron variant after a tumultuous debate whipped up by Macron's comments that he wanted to "piss off" the unvaccinated. Macron told Le Parisien newspaper earlier...
PHARMACEUTICALS
abc17news.com

France kills IS militant linked to Niger giraffe park attack

PARIS (AP) — The French army says it has “neutralized” a regional Islamic State group leader wanted in connection with the killing of seven aid workers, mostly French citizens, and a leading guide in a Niger giraffe park in August 2020. France’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday that, in cooperation with Nigerien authorities, operatives from France’s anti-insurgent force Operation Barkhane struck Soumana Boura, an Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) leader, in a fatal airstrike. The force located him in a ISGS sanctuary north of the town of Tillaberi, identifying his body following the operation. France claims Boura was among the perpetrators of attack that occurred Aug. 9, 2020, in Kouré Park, Niger.
POLITICS
AFP

France gives initial nod to vaccine pass after Macron furore

France's lower house of parliament on Thursday passed in a first reading a bill further tightening  Covid measures, after three days of tense debates fuelled by President Emmanuel Macron's warning that he wanted to "piss off" the unvaccinated. The bill would require a full course of vaccination against Covid-19 to enjoy basic parts of life including inter-city train travel, attending cultural events or eating out. A recent test or proof of recovery would no longer be valid. The legislation was expected to pass relatively smoothly through parliament with support from the right-wing opposition. But it was initially blocked this week when deputies managed to defeat the government on a procedural vote.
PHARMACEUTICALS
BBC

Brigitte Macron to sue over false claims she was born male

Brigitte Macron is set to take legal action over an internet conspiracy theory that she is a transgender woman and was born male. The French first lady has been targeted on social media with the false claims, after they were published on a far-right website in September then circulated by conspiracy theorists.
POLITICS
France
The Independent

Macron in the merde as latest world leader to cause controversy by cursing

Emmanuel Macron has courted controversy by telling a French newspaper that his government wants to “piss off” the unvaccinated by banning them from venues such as restaurants and restricting their ability to travel.Speaking to Le Parisien, the French president used the coarse expression “emmerder”, which comes from the word “merde” (meaning s***) and which can also be translated as “to make life difficult”.In an interview that was published on Tuesday evening, Mr Macron said that his strategy was to make unjabbed people reconsider their decision by limiting their social lives “as much as possible”.The comments prompted immediate outrage from his...
POLITICS
Reuters

Germany, France urge all sides to respect eastern Ukraine ceasefire

BERLIN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Germany and France called on both the Ukrainian government forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine to respect the restoration of a full ceasefire, their foreign ministries said in a joint statement on Thursday. "We urge the sides to respect the ceasefire and to continue...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

France urges green habits with new car ads, bans on plastic

PARIS (AP) — French customers will be encouraged to adopt more environmentally friendly habits under a series of new regulations to take effect in 2022. Beginning Saturday, leeks and carrots, tomatoes and potatoes, apples and pears and about 30 other items will no longer be sold in plastic. Starting in March, French car ads will have to mention one of three messages urging people to use their cars less and walk or take public transit more. The measures promoted by President Emmanuel Macron’s government seek to reduce pollution and the impact of cars on greenhouse gas emissions. The government says the new regulation is expected to eliminate about 1 billion items of plastic waste per year.
ENVIRONMENT
wcn247.com

Algeria’s ambassador returns to Paris after 3-month dispute

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s presidency says the country’s ambassador has returned to Paris, three months after being recalled amid tensions related to the era of French colonial rule in the North African country. The move was announced by Algeria’s presidency Thursday. In October, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune recalled ambassador Antar Daoud, citing alleged “irresponsible comments” by French President Emmanuel Macron about Algeria’ s pre-colonial history and post-colonial system of government. Algeria also refused permission for France to fly military planes in its airspace, and accused Paris of “genocide” during the colonial era. Last month, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian sought to defuse tension by paying a visit to Algiers.
WORLD

