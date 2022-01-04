Green Transition necessary for climate, beneficial for economy

Our land is sinking underwater. The United Nations predicts that the water level could rise an entire yard by the year 2100. My name is Sylvie, and through my expedition at King Middle School, I’ve learned about the major role fossil fuels play in climate destruction. Burning these nonrenewable energy sources releases massive amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. I’ve experienced the effects of climate change firsthand: hotter summers, higher tides, more hurricanes. I strongly believe that replacing fossil fuels with hydroelectric power is the most efficient way to bring Maine into a carbon-neutral future.
