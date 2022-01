(Yicai Global) Dec. 28 -- Chengdu is the largest city in western China. The seat of the culturally influential and iconic Sichuan province, we tend to associate the city with its 4000-year-old history, its spicy cuisine and of course its Giant Pandas. Yet Chengdu isn’t as much as a mere tourist destination as it is a booming economic, commercial and financial hub which has growing geopolitical and strategic implications for the country itself. According to Global Times that a plan was announced to transform the Chongqing-Chengdu metropolitan area into a Financial Centre by the year 2025, which will aim to “attract Belt and Road financial service facilities.” The plan will also involve promoting cross border use of the Chinese Yuan, financing for green energy projects and deeper integration with Singapore.

