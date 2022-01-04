Hema Malini remembers mother Jaya Chakravarthy with sweet throwback pictures

Good news: Beyoncé has released 40 seconds of new music, and her children all feature on the track. Weird caveat: You can only hear it on Facebook Watch. Today, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared the theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Knowles began the talk show as an Instagram Live series in 2020, using it as a platform to host conversations about “issues affecting the Black community.” The new theme song opens with Beyoncé’s kids — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — along with Solange’s son, Julez, saying “Let’s talk about it!” and one of them saying “Grandma” at the end. It marks the recording debut for the 4-year-old twins. Beyoncé comes in with the rest of the track, singing over footage of Knowles’s celebrity guests, including Zendaya, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Tiffany Haddish. The show premieres on Wednesday, December 22.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO