What am I looking forward to, more manufacturers banning Facebook. Personally would like to see the platform die. Oh and Twitter and IG would be a plus plus too. As for things that are doable, I'm thinking along the lines of mrsmumbles. Not so much the selective wipe but more of a complete backup. Similar to what is possible with rooted devices. I mean when you backup your PC you're not selectively backing up all the stuff you can easily get back, you're backing up the things that are near impossible to replace. The things that if lost would be totally devastating if lost forever. Not sure why this isn't a thing on Android.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO