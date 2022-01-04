ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 18

By Matt Johnson
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7IWB_0dcVIa7500

The final week of the NFL regular season has arrived with plenty of NFL playoff clinching scenarios at stake in Week 18’s Saturday and Sunday action.

Many of the spots in the NFL playoffs are already locked up, including division winners. In the AFC, five teams have punched their ticket to the postseason with three division champions (Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans). As for the NFC, the Green Bay Packers locked up the No. 1 seed and six teams are booked for the playoffs.

While 11-of-14 playoff spots are occupied, there is plenty on the line this weekend. AFC teams are battling for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and that single first-round bye. Meanwhile, NFC teams are playing for the No. 2 seed that offers two potential home games.

Related: NFL games today – Full TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, best bets

Let’s dive into the Week 18 NFL playoff clinching scenarios, via the league’s press release .

AFC playoff clinching scenarios

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dzsor_0dcVIa7500
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans – AFC South champions

  • Clinch No. 1 seed, home-field advantage and first-round bye, with:
    • WIN over Houston Texans
    • TIE vs. Texans + Kansas City Chiefs loss
    • Chiefs loss + Cincinnati Bengals loss/tie + New England Patriots loss/tie
    • Chiefs loss + Bengals loss/tie + Buffalo Bills win
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KiNfm_0dcVIa7500 Also Read:
Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2022 winner

Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West champions

  • Clinch No. 1 seed in AFC (No. 2 if TEN wins) with:
    • WIN over Denver Broncos + Titans loss
    • TIE + Titans loss

The Tennessee Titans are the overwhelming favorite to earn home-field advantage and a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs. But the Chiefs have a shot and there are even favorable NFL playoff clinching scenarios that could see the Patriots or Bengals claim the No. 1 seed.

Cincinnati Bengals – AFC North champions

  • Clinch No. 1 seed in AFC in AFC (No. 3 if TEN & KC win) with:
    • WIN over Cleveland Browns + Titans loss + Chiefs loss + Patriots loss/tie
    • WIN + Titans loss + Chiefs loss + Bills win

Buffalo Bills

  • Clinch AFC East division title (host Wild Card game) with:
    • Buffalo Bills win vs. New York Jets
    • TIE + Patriots tie
    • Patriots loss
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zHX4p_0dcVIa7500 Also Read:
NFL MVP odds 2021: Aaron Rodgers strongest candidate with Jonathan Taylor, Tom Brady nearby

New England Patriots

  • Clinch No. 1 seed in AFC with:
    • WIN over Miami Dolphins + Bills loss/tie + Chiefs loss + Titans loss
  • Clinch AFC East with:
    • WIN + Bills loss/tie
    • TIE + Bills loss

As for the wild-card spots, a lot can happen. One playoff game will go to the winner of the Sunday Night Football battle between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. But there are even wilder outcomes that could swing things dramatically.

Baltimore Ravens

  • Clinch playoff berth with:
    • WIN over Pittsburgh Steelers + Chargers loss + Colts loss + Dolphins loss/tie

Indianapolis Colts

  • Clinches playoff berth with:
    • WIN over Jacksonville Jaguars
    • Los Angeles Chargers loss + Ravens/Steelers tie
    • Chargers loss + Steelers loss + Patriots loss

Las Vegas Raiders

  • Clinch playoff berth with:
    • WIN over Chargers
    • TIE + Colts loss
    • Colts loss + Steelers loss/tie

Los Angeles Chargers

  • Clinches playoff berth with:
    • WIN over Raiders
    • TIE + Colts loss

Pittsburgh Steelers

  • Clinches playoff berth with:
    • WIN over Ravens + Colts loss + Raiders/Chargers winner

Now let’s dive into the NFL playoff clinching scenarios for the NFC entering Week 18.

NFC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DgYy4_0dcVIa7500
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers – No. 1 seed, NFC North champions

Los Angeles Rams

  • Clinch NFC West title with:
    • WIN/TIE over San Francisco 49ers
    • Arizona Cardinals loss vs. Seattle Seattle

Clinch NFC’s No. 2 seed with:

  • Clinch NFC’s No. 2 seed with:
    • WIN over 49ers
    • TIE + Buccaneers loss/tie

Dallas Cowboys – NFC East champions

  • Clinch No. 2 seed in NFC with:
    • WIN + Rams loss + Buccaneers loss
  • Clinch No. 2 seed with:
    • WIN + Rams loss + Cardinals loss

Related: NFL defense rankings – New England Patriots, Green Bay Packers dominate before playoffs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFC South champions

  • Clinch No. 2 seed with:
    • WIN over Carolina Panthers + Rams loss/tie
  • Clinch No. 3 seed with
    • WIN

As of now, every NFC team is planning to use its starters in Week 18. Everyone except the Packers have something to play for on Saturday and Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals

  • Clinch NFC West with:
    • WIN over Seahawks + Rams loss
  • Clinch No. 2 seed with:
    • WIN + Rams loss + Buccaneers loss
  • Clinch No. 3 seed with:
    • WIN + Rams loss
Also Read:
NFL Week 18 bold predictions: Huge QB fallout, Black Monday leads to massive changes

Philadelphia Eagles – Playoff berth clinched (WIld Card)

New Orleans Saints

  • Clinch playoff berth with:
    • WIN over Atlanta Falcons + 49ers loss

San Francisco 49ers

  • Clinch playoff berth with:
    • WIN/TIE vs Rams
    • Saints loss

Related: 2021 NFL Power Rankings – Dallas Cowboys plummet, Bengals and Rams climb

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Source suggests Aaron Rodgers will boycott Super Bowl if Packers make it [Video]

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially has the NFL MVP award all but wrapped up for a second consecutive year. He’s led the Packers to a pristine 13-3 mark, earning the ﻿NFC North title while also racking up 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Meanwhile, since the start of 2020, Rodgers has completed nearly 70% of his attempts for 8,276 yards with 83 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in 31 games.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Playoffs#Nfl Mvp#Mlb Lockout#Jets#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs#Nfc#The Green Bay Packers#Afc South#Texans#Cincinnati Bengals#New England Patriots#Afc West#Denver Broncos Titans#Tie Titans#Afc North#Ten Kc
The Spun

Football Fans Are Not Happy With Chiefs Handling Of Tyreek Hill

Prior to kickoff in the Chiefs vs. Broncos game on Saturday, Kansas City receiver Tyreek Hill reportedly injured his heel in pregame warmups. In the first quarter, the speedy wideout went into the locker room but came back and saw limited action. However, Chiefs fans (and NFL fans for that matter) aren’t happy that Hill’s seeing any action at all.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
NFL
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger ruining Steelers future on way out the door

Ben Roethlisberger gave a vote of confidence to his potential replacement in backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. That’s not a good thing for the Steelers. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got his memorable Heinz Field sendoff. Roethlisberger’s Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns in a memorable night on the North Shore. It’s likely the best moment of the Steelers season, given they’re unlikely to make the playoffs barring a win and loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

34K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy