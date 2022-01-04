NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 18

The final week of the NFL regular season has arrived with plenty of NFL playoff clinching scenarios at stake in Week 18’s Saturday and Sunday action.

Many of the spots in the NFL playoffs are already locked up, including division winners. In the AFC, five teams have punched their ticket to the postseason with three division champions (Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans). As for the NFC, the Green Bay Packers locked up the No. 1 seed and six teams are booked for the playoffs.

While 11-of-14 playoff spots are occupied, there is plenty on the line this weekend. AFC teams are battling for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and that single first-round bye. Meanwhile, NFC teams are playing for the No. 2 seed that offers two potential home games.

Let’s dive into the Week 18 NFL playoff clinching scenarios, via the league’s press release .

AFC playoff clinching scenarios

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans – AFC South champions

Clinch No. 1 seed, home-field advantage and first-round bye, with: WIN over Houston Texans TIE vs. Texans + Kansas City Chiefs loss Chiefs loss + Cincinnati Bengals loss/tie + New England Patriots loss/tie Chiefs loss + Bengals loss/tie + Buffalo Bills win



Kansas City Chiefs – AFC West champions

Clinch No. 1 seed in AFC (No. 2 if TEN wins) with: WIN over Denver Broncos + Titans loss TIE + Titans loss



The Tennessee Titans are the overwhelming favorite to earn home-field advantage and a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs. But the Chiefs have a shot and there are even favorable NFL playoff clinching scenarios that could see the Patriots or Bengals claim the No. 1 seed.

Cincinnati Bengals – AFC North champions

Clinch No. 1 seed in AFC in AFC (No. 3 if TEN & KC win) with: WIN over Cleveland Browns + Titans loss + Chiefs loss + Patriots loss/tie WIN + Titans loss + Chiefs loss + Bills win



Clinch AFC East division title (host Wild Card game) with: Buffalo Bills win vs. New York Jets TIE + Patriots tie Patriots loss



Clinch No. 1 seed in AFC with: WIN over Miami Dolphins + Bills loss/tie + Chiefs loss + Titans loss



Clinch AFC East with: WIN + Bills loss/tie TIE + Bills loss



As for the wild-card spots, a lot can happen. One playoff game will go to the winner of the Sunday Night Football battle between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. But there are even wilder outcomes that could swing things dramatically.

Clinch playoff berth with: WIN over Pittsburgh Steelers + Chargers loss + Colts loss + Dolphins loss/tie



Clinches playoff berth with: WIN over Jacksonville Jaguars Los Angeles Chargers loss + Ravens/Steelers tie Chargers loss + Steelers loss + Patriots loss



Las Vegas Raiders

Clinch playoff berth with: WIN over Chargers TIE + Colts loss Colts loss + Steelers loss/tie



Los Angeles Chargers

Clinches playoff berth with: WIN over Raiders TIE + Colts loss



Pittsburgh Steelers

Clinches playoff berth with: WIN over Ravens + Colts loss + Raiders/Chargers winner



Now let’s dive into the NFL playoff clinching scenarios for the NFC entering Week 18.

NFC

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers – No. 1 seed, NFC North champions

Los Angeles Rams

Clinch NFC West title with: WIN/TIE over San Francisco 49ers Arizona Cardinals loss vs. Seattle Seattle



Clinch NFC’s No. 2 seed with:

Clinch NFC’s No. 2 seed with: WIN over 49ers TIE + Buccaneers loss/tie



Dallas Cowboys – NFC East champions

Clinch No. 2 seed in NFC with: WIN + Rams loss + Buccaneers loss



Clinch No. 2 seed with: WIN + Rams loss + Cardinals loss



Tampa Bay Buccaneers – NFC South champions

Clinch No. 2 seed with: WIN over Carolina Panthers + Rams loss/tie



Clinch No. 3 seed with WIN



As of now, every NFC team is planning to use its starters in Week 18. Everyone except the Packers have something to play for on Saturday and Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals

Clinch NFC West with: WIN over Seahawks + Rams loss



Clinch No. 2 seed with: WIN + Rams loss + Buccaneers loss



Clinch No. 3 seed with: WIN + Rams loss



Philadelphia Eagles – Playoff berth clinched (WIld Card)

New Orleans Saints

Clinch playoff berth with: WIN over Atlanta Falcons + 49ers loss



San Francisco 49ers

Clinch playoff berth with: WIN/TIE vs Rams Saints loss



