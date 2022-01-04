ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

Scott Police searching for van used in Christmas Eve business burglary

By Scott Lewis
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vjwlp_0dcVI7nN00

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Police are looking for a white van thought to be used in a Christmas Eve business burglary in the 700 block of the I-10 S. Frontage Rd.

According to Scott Police Chief Chad Leger, four subjects broke the business’ glass front door at around 4:45 a.m., stealing several items and leaving before the alarm company could notify police.

The vehicle was last seen heading east on Interstate 10, said Leger. The van is believed to be a Ford Econoline model with two red circle logos on the driver’s side and another on the passenger’s side.

If you have any information on this burglary or this van, call Scott Police at (337) 889-5105 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS. All callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLFY News 10

Vehicle crashes into Opelousas Chase Bank

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A vehicle crashed into the Opelousas Chase Bank on Union St. Friday afternoon after it was cut off in traffic, forcing it off the roadway. No injuries were reported. Opelousas Police Chief McLendon said the Opelousas Police Department (OPD) arrived at the scene at around 4:30 p.m. to respond to the […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Scott, LA
Scott, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Burglary#Crime Stoppers#Logos#Ford#Nexstar Media Inc
KLFY News 10

One person shot in Lafayette, police say

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Police are investigating after one person was shot in on South Magnolia Street. The shooting happened Dec. 26 in the 1100 block of South Magnolia Street, police said. When police arrived, they found a victim with a gun shot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
KLFY News 10

IPSO: Man reported missing, last seen in Loreauville area

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing man. Karlyon Michael, 55, was last seen on Jan. 5 at around 5:30 p.m. in the Daspit Rd. area near Loreauville. Michael was wearing an orange and black coat, blue jeans and blue shoes.  […]
LOREAUVILLE, LA
KLFY News 10

Lafayette Police release new information on vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Through surveillance video located from the area, the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) has released further information about the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run fatality that occurred on January 2, 2022. The vehicle is described as a 2013-2016 white Ford Fusion with right front-end damage. According to Lafayette Police, the crash occurred […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy