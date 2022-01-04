ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Formlabs’ new 3D printers are 40 percent faster

By D. Cooper
Engadget
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormlabs, one of the few companies to turn 3D printing into a useful, real-world tool, is here at CES to show off two new printers. The Form 3+ and 3B+ are updates to the models it launched...

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
dixonpilot.com

Good Reasons for Buying a Home 3D Printer

If you ever want to feel like the future is right here, right now, then watch a 3D printer in action. These handy and fascinating devices can take an item from concept to reality in no time, providing a wealth of fun and profitable at-home manufacturing, hobbies, and craft activities. If you’re not sure if you want to take the plunge and purchase one, there are many good reasons for buying a home 3D printer. Read on and see if one is right for you.
ELECTRONICS
27 First News

Best color printer paper

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Paper can play a major role in the quality of the printing job. Using high-quality paper for color printers offers several benefits, including better resistance to fading, fewer paper jams and outstanding image quality. You can get color printer papers that are coated or textured for special finish or protection for the printed sheet. If you want crisp and vibrant colors, with a smooth finish, the Hammermill Premium Color Copy Paper is the best choice.
TECHNOLOGY
Tom's Hardware

Out of the Box 3D Printer Tips for Beginners

You’ve unboxed your new 3D printer, put it together and installed any included software on your computer. Perhaps you’ve even printed a sample model from the manufacturer, just to make sure everything works. However, even if you have one of the best 3D printers, you need more than...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3d Printers#3d Printing#The Build Platform 2#Esd Resin
PC Magazine

Toybox 3D Printer Review

The Toybox 3D Printer, a budget 3D printer geared to children, delivers on its name: It generates lots of little playthings with ease. (It starts at $329; we tested the $389 Deluxe bundle discussed below.) It offers reliable one-touch printing of simple objects from an iOS or Android device or a web browser, with solid print quality and no misprints in our testing. The Toybox lets you choose among more than 2,000 printable objects or projects, or you can import 3D files created elsewhere. You can even draw objects to be printed. Its most substantial shortfall is its tiny print area, but in printing objects from the Toybox catalog, that's not a limiting factor. This rare 3D printer—rare because it's closer to foolproof than most—earns an Editors' Choice award for basic budget 3D printing. Plus, we've seen the bundles heavily discounted sold directly from Toybox.
ELECTRONICS
thefabricator.com

AddiFab 3D-printer builds mold tooling

The Toolmaker 3D printer allows moldmakers to produce tooling more quickly and cheaply than they could by conventional methods. The system was developed by the Danish company AddiFab and is based on its proprietary Freeform Injection Molding (FIM) technology. During the process, the Toolmaker prints the tool. Next, parts are...
ELECTRONICS
addictivetips.com

How to get the most out of a 3D printer on Linux with SuperSlicer

SuperSlicer is an open-source fork of the PrusaSlicer application. It works quickly and efficiently and can help you get the most out of your 3D printer. Here’s how to use SuperSlicer on your Linux PC. Installing SuperSlicer on Linux. SuperSlicer works on various Linux operating systems through an AppImage...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Electronics
hackaday.com

3D Printering: Adding A Web Interface Where There Was None Before

[Renzo Mischianti] got himself a Chinese 3D printer, specifically a FlyingBear Ghost 5. (Cracking name, huh?) He was more than a little irritated with the fact that whilst the controller, an MKS Robin Nano, did have a integrated Wi-FI module, it provided no browser-based interface for monitoring and control purposes. This seemed a bit short-sighted in this day and age, to say the least. Not being at all happy with that situation, [Renzo] proceeded to write dedicated Wi-Fi firmware using websockets, but not without fully documenting his journey in a detailed series of the blog posts.
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

5 Lesser Known Tools That Make 3D Printer Maintenance Easier

It takes years to master a hobby as complicated as 3D printing, but printer maintenance is a lesson beginners learn relatively quickly and painfully. Acquiring the right tools isn’t just a matter of convenience for 3D printing. Oftentimes, it will save you from the agony of losing time and money to print failures and broken parts.
ELECTRONICS
The Gadgeteer

Markforged Mark Two continuous fiber composite 3D printer review – The best 3D printer I’ve ever used!

REVIEW – Occasionally, a review offer comes along that simply doesn’t seem real. I’m not referring to a Kickstarter project that will probably never ship, but an incredible product that’s already being produced. We were sent an offer to review the Markforged Mark Two 3D printer, and I’ve never jumped so fast at an item like I did this time.
ELECTRONICS
amisun.com

Did you get a 3D printer for Christmas?

If you’re old enough, you may remember the 1970 book by Alvin Toffler with the title, “Future Shock.” In the book, Toffler explained that future shock was too much change in too short a period of time. In other words, our culture and scientific discoveries are changing so quickly that your brain can’t assimilate it all, and this was before most people even heard of a computer.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

CPUs Could Use 85 Percent Fewer Transistors With New Adaptive Tech

A team of researchers with the Vienna University of Technology have evolved computing's most fundamental unit: the transistor. Tapping into the element Germanium (Ge), they've developed a new, adaptive transistor design that can change its configuration on the fly, according to the workload requirements. The potential of it, you ask? Enormous, as it could enable using up to 85% fewer transistors than current approaches. Furthermore, with fewer transistors operating for the same work, power consumption and temperatures are reduced, which in turn allows for higher frequency scaling and performance.
COMPUTERS
Design Taxi

Easy-To-Use Desktop 3D Printer Can Produce Life-Saving Medical Materials Quickly

Formlabs is a firm known for developing 3D printers and software that can produce items usable in the medical and engineering fields, among others. At this year’s CES event, the company announced a duo of new and improved printers, the Form 3+ and 3B+, which are said to boast vast improvements from its 2019 models in terms of speed and power. And, they are so compact that they can fit on top of a desk, to be used by anyone.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Skydio's budget-friendly drone gets a battery and range boost

In a few short years, US drone maker Skydio has gone from relative unknown to a legitimate DJI competitor. In 2019, the company took a big step forward with its Skydio 2, releasing a UAV that had one of the best obstacle avoidance systems we had seen up to that point. With CES 2022 underway, it’s back with an updated model of that drone called the Skydio 2 Plus that adds both hardware and software enhancements.
ELECTRONICS
World Economic Forum

How to prevent mass extinction in the ocean using AI, robots and 3D printers

Saving the ocean will require a firm commitment from maritime countries that deploys a mix of several approaches. Nature-based solutions, such as habitat-integrated fishing are fundamentally important but cannot measure up to the challenge facing the ocean. However, specific new technologies have enormous capacity to help the world reach its...
ADVOCACY
Engadget

Roland's AeroCaster VRC-01 is a wireless video mixer for streamers

Roland has been making inroads into the Pro AV space for a while. The AeroCaster VRC-01 is its latest hardware offering in this space with a focus on streamers and creators. The mini video-switching console operates almost entirely wirelessly and allows a multi-source video setup using just phones and laptops over WiFi or cellular.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Review

How to Test Printer_

It’s important for top-tier printer users to learn how to test a printer. Like any other electric device, a printer might stop working without warning. It could be due to a paper jam, low ink, outdated drivers, or even a loose cable. Depending on the tasks at hand, this might leave a user feeling helpless and frustrated.
TECHNOLOGY
thefabricator.com

Formlabs has begun shipping its latest Form 3 printers

The latest additions to Formlabs’ Form 3 line of professional SLA 3D printers are now shipping to customers. The Form 3+ and Form 3B+ are recommended for additively manufacturing prototypes, end-use parts, and a range of other products, including medical devices and dental parts. The new printers are based...
SOMERVILLE, MA
BGR.com

Best 3D Printers in 2022: Modern technology to use at home

If you've ever been a fan of the mantra “the future is now,” this is an opportune time to use it. Technology is at the peak of where it ever has been. Innovation in the industry is taking into consideration how many people want better technology. Just look at how many people want to turn their homes into smart ones. One of those types of innovations that used to be thought of as futuristic that is now easier to use is 3D printing.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy