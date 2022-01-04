What Are Vulnerability Assessments?

The modern workplace is going through major changes, led and enabled by digital transformation. This has been accelerated by the pandemic, which forced most employees to move from fixed to mobile devices, and IT teams to rethink workstations. Where IT professionals once considered desktops, they now consider users. Recent research by Ricoh UK ‘Leading Change at Work: Devising Your Digital Workplace Strategy’, found that one of the main challenges for ITs has been to support employees in the shift from fixed to portable devices and their continuing tech needs. The report shows the need for a single device that can be easily used from anywhere, demonstrating the need for simplification and adaptability in hardware never previously encountered.

