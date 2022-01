Cereset, a wellness experience designed to help people reduce stress and improve sleep, just held its Grand Opening in Lubbock on January 4th, 2022. They have centers around the world and focus on the idea that the brain is fully capable of healing itself once it recognizes what needs to be fixed. They do so by using a non-invasive patented neuromodulation technology called BrainEcho. This technology uses the reflection and resonance of brainwave rhythms to help people heal their brains in a natural way.

