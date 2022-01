Far Cry 4 villain Pagan Min is the star of the next Far Cry 6 DLC, scheduled to release next week on 11th January 2022 for PlayStation 5 and PS4. It'll be available standalone for £11.99/$14.99 or as part of the season pass, and will once again be more of a rogue-like experience that dives "the depths of the villain’s troubled psyche". The first bit of Far Cry 6 DLC, which featured Far Cry 3 favourite Vaas, followed the same setup.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO