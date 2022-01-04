ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas and other state audits should restore voter confidence in our elections — but will they?

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=252Qmy_0dcVEcS100

Former President Trump has been pushing states, including Texas, to audit their 2020 election results in the hope of exposing voter fraud that he claims cost him the election. But the states that have done those audits have confirmed the accuracy of their election results. And Texas just provided the most recent evidence.

Election-related bills were all the rage in state legislatures in 2021. The National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), an association of sitting state legislatures, reports that 3,676 election bills were introduced in state legislatures last year, the highest number since NCSL started tracking that issue in 2001. But only 285 of those bills actually became law in 42 states, close to the historical norm for odd-numbered years. Several of those laws included a requirement for an election audit.

An “election audit” can refer to several types of actions. According to NCSL, “Most states, use a traditional fixed percentage audit, in which a small percentage of precincts or machines are selected for a comparison of the official count to a hand tally.” Texas has just announced the Phase 1 results of its election audit. And the findings should calm some people’s fears.

On Dec. 31, the office of Texas Secretary of State John B. Scott released the results in the “Phase 1 Progress Report.” The report focused on four counties: Dallas, Tarrant (Fort Worth), Collin (just north of Dallas) and Harris (Houston).

Three of those counties (Dallas, Harris and Tarrant) voted for Joe Biden in 2020, though historically Republican Tarrant County went for Biden by only 0.2 percentage points. Except for San Antonio and Austin, and some counties in the South and West, Texas is a very red state, and Trump easily won it.

According to the secretary’s report: “In Collin County, precincts 126, 209 and 66 were chosen for the partial manual count. Among these three precincts, the results provided to the SOS office showed a 17-vote discrepancy between electronic and hand counts.”

In Dallas County, the discrepancy between the electronic and hand counts in seven precincts was 10 votes. The Harris County audit included 10 precincts, and the discrepancy was five votes. And Tarrant County had seven precincts in its audit and the vote discrepancy was zero. State officials, not the counties, picked the precincts to be examined.

To be clear, “discrepancy” does not necessarily mean fraud. In fact, the three counties with discrepancies provided general explanations, which included human error in the initial counts.

The secretary’s report also outlines the state’s other election-related efforts, which include assessing the accuracy of voting machines, checking the statewide voter registration list, checking for ineligibility due to death, felony conviction or lack of citizenship, and other issues such as being registered to vote in another state.

All are important tasks that states can and should be doing on a regular basis.

But Texas is not the only state to do an audit. Arizona and Michigan have also enacted GOP-led audits. The Arizona audit of Maricopa County, the state’s largest, found that Biden won, and by 360 additional votes.

The Michigan audit, conducted by Republicans in the state’s Senate, released their report last June. The lead author of the report, Oversight Chairman Ed McBroom (R-Vulcan) included a statement with the report asserting, “This committee found no evidence of widespread or systematic fraud in Michigan’s prosecution of the 2020 election.” McBroom concedes that the committee did find several issues that needed addressing.

Of course, the state of Georgia conducted a hand recount of the presidential contest that confirmed its election results. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) never found the nearly 12,000 votes Trump encouraged him to find.

With Texas weighing in with its Phase 1 results, the effort to prove widespread election fraud that might have changed a state’s presidential election outcome is zero for four. And note that the legislature in all four states mentioned above is controlled by Republicans. That’s also true of the other two states accused of widespread fraud that cost Trump the election: Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

These election audits should alleviate some of the concerns expressed by voters, especially Republican voters. But, apparently, they haven’t so far.

Yes, there is voter fraud, but thankfully such cases are typically limited to one or a handful of people. Even that small number can make a difference in tight elections, primarily in low-turnout local and runoff races. But it has very little impact on statewide elections.

With November midterm elections coming – and as we approach the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot – it’s critical that voters feel confidence in the basic accuracy and security of their state election systems. The really good news is that all the evidence so far indicates they can.

Merrill Matthews is a resident scholar with the Institute for Policy Innovation in Dallas, Texas. Follow him on Twitter @MerrillMatthews.

Comments / 0

Related
tennesseestar.com

Audit Shows Clean 2021 General Election in Ohio

An audit by Ohio county boards of election showed a clean 2021 general election, according to Secretary of State Frank LaRose. LaRose recently announced post-election mandatory audits from all counties were finalized for the 2021 general election, and results showed a 99.9% accuracy rate in counties that used a percentage-based audit.
OHIO STATE
Nevada Current

Ford and state AGs warn that Republicans are imperiling democracy

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined other Democratic AGs to draw attention to actions they say are threatening voting rights. Ford spoke during a joint Zoom call with attorney generals from Wisconsin, Delaware and Colorado who all highlighted what they consider “continued attempts to undermine election results,” led by Republicans who continue to repeat false […] The post Ford and state AGs warn that Republicans are imperiling democracy appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Elections
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio’s 2021 election ‘secure and accurate,’ state audit finds

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A post-election audit of Ohio’s 2021 general election found polling to be “secure and accurate,” according to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose. All 88 counties are required to hand count at least 5% of ballots in three races as part of the post-election audit. In years with a presidential election, the audit would include the presidential race. Out of 264 races examined, 254 had an accuracy of 100%.
OHIO STATE
Axios Charlotte

Restoring faith in N.C. elections

Fraud isn’t rampant in our elections, but it also isn’t mere myth. It’s there, threatening some small-scale contests in places flung far from busy centers of business and media. It’s also not a Republican issue or a Democratic issue: It’s a desperation issue. In North Carolina, at least, it’s been carried out by those who […] The post Restoring faith in N.C. elections appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Mcbroom
Person
Joe Biden
northwestmoinfo.com

Secretary of State Ashcroft Files Amicus Brief Defending Texas Election Bill

John R. Ashcroft, Missouri Secretary of State. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft recently filed an amicus brief with the federal court in Texas, defending that State’s Election Integrity Protection Act which was passed by the Texas legislature in August and signed into law in September. The Texas bill...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Voter Registration#Election Audit#Election Fraud#Ncsl#Republican
MSNBC

Texas joins the parade of pointless Republican election 'audits'

In late September, Donald Trump pushed Texas Republicans to launch an unnecessary "audit" of its 2020 elections. Less than half a day later, GOP officials in the Lone Star State complied with the former president's request. As we discussed at the time, the review would focus on four counties —...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Texas Secretary Of State Releases 2020 Audit Report Phase 1

Texas Secretary of State John Scott released the phase 1 progress report of the State’s forensic audit of the 2020 election results in Collin, Dallas, Harris, and Tarrant counties. The report claims it identified more than 11.000 potential non-US citizens as being registered to vote, a claim challenged by the ACLU of Texas. The report also claims that 67 deceased cast possible votes.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Rolling Stone

Nothing Resembling Fraud Detected in Initial Findings of Texas Election Audit Trump Pushed for Desperately

Texas’ audit of the 2020 election results thus far hasn’t unveiled anything out of the ordinary, despite former President Donald Trump pushing for an examination of what he dubbed a “scam” election in the state he won comfortably. The Texas secretary of state’s office on New Year’s Eve released the first phase of its review of election data in four counties. Its findings were unremarkable, with few discrepancies between electronic and manual ballot counts. The four counties audited were able to explain those differences, according to the review. One county cited voters who cast ballots from their cars using machines that didn’t...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

The Hill

438K+
Followers
52K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy