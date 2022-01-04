ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Arson suspect charged in fire at South Africa Parliament complex

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ixidi_0dcVETSM00

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 49-year-old man with arson, theft, housebreaking and possession of explosives in relation to a fire that caused extensive damage to South Africa's Parliament buildings.

Zandile Christmas Mafe was charged with starting the fire which began early Sunday and wasn't extinguished until Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors also charged Mafe with breaking state security laws since the building was a site of national strategic importance containing the National Assembly and lawmakers' offices.

Mafe's lawyer, Luvuyo Godla, said Mafe plans to plead not guilty. He is in custody with prosecutors arguing against bail.

The local from Cape Town's Khayelitsha township was spotted at the Parliament complex on Sunday morning shortly after the fire was reported.

He was found with stolen laptops, crockery and documents.

On Tuesday he appeared before a packed magistrates' court, appearing disheveled. He was dressed in a long-sleeved gray shirt, denim shorts and dirty sneakers.

Godla said Mafe moved to Cape Town six years ago and was unemployed. He accused the government of picking up a poor man to use as a scapegoat for its failure to protect its own infrastructure.

More charges are likely to be filed by the next court appearance, which is scheduled for Jan. 11.

The full extent of the damage caused to parliament building hasn't been assessed.

Comments / 0

Related
columbuspost.com

Fire in South Africa – More fire in Cape Town Parliament – News

A fire broke out in a parliament building in the tourist city of Cape Town, South Africa. Dozens of firefighters were called in to put out the blaze on the third floor of the parliament building. Apparently an alarm system was not working. It started when firefighters were already extinguishing...
AFRICA
TheDailyBeast

How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

When relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night. What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.
MINNESOTA STATE
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Louisiana Man Who Spent 47 Years In Prison Is Rearrested At Prison Gate On Day Of Parole

A Louisiana man who served 47 years in prison is still incarcerated nine months after his parole date and two court decisions ordering his release. On March 18, the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole voted unanimously to release Bobby Sneed from Angola Prison. Sneed was sentenced to life for his role in a 1974 fatal robbery. During the robbery, Sneed served as a lookout and did not witness the fatal shooting, but was charged with second-degree murder.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Cape Town#Infrastructure#Parliament#Zandile Christmas Mafe#The National Assembly
Daily Mail

Female police officer, 42, denies perverting course of justice as she appears in court accused of giving 'false and misleading information' to criminal probe into male sergeant

A female police officer has denied perverting the course of justice after being accused of giving 'false information' to criminal probe into male sergeant. Amanda Aston, from Seaford, East Sussex, is accused of providing false and misleading information to police in respect of Sergeant Matthew Taylor, Maidstone Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Haiti’s Assassinated President Jovenel Moïse Was Reportedly Ready To Expose Suspected Drug Traffickers

Former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, who was assassinated in July, may have had powerful enemies who wanted him dead, according to newly surfaced information. Moïse was creating a list that included powerful politicians and business people suspected of involvement in the country’s lucrative drug trafficking trade, and he was nearly ready to identify them before hitmen gunned him down, The New York Times reported.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
South Africa
The Independent

Father and son accused of killing Black man with ‘fatal funnel’ in road rage attack

Authorities in North Carolina are weighing up whether to charge a man with a hate crime following a fatal attack against a Black motorcyclist by a father and son. Roger Dale Nobles, 51, was accused of firing a shotgun from the driver’s seat of his pickup truck on Monday in the city of Fayetteville.His son, Roger Dale Nobles Jr, had been arguing with a motorcyclist, 32-year-old Stephen Addison, who was fatally shot by Mr Nobles, WRAL.com reported.Cumberland County police arrested the father shortly after on a first-degree murder charge, and police have appealed for further information and any witnesses. District attorney...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Son of Capitol rioter who turned him in says he’s getting further radicalised in jail

A college student who turned his father in to investigators after the Capitol riot is afraid his dad is getting further radicalised in prison. VICE News spoke with Jackson Reffitt, who turned his father, Guy Reffitt, into the FBI after learning he had participated in the Capitol riot. Guy Reffitt was arrested on 19 January. He is a member of the extremist right-wing gang the Three Percenters, and was charged with five counts related to the Capitol riot, including possession of a semi-automatic weapon on Capitol grounds. He has pleaded not guilty and is still awaiting trial from prison...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Christian Missionaries Who Were Held Captive by Gang in Haiti Reveal How They Escaped

The Christian missionaries who were kidnapped by a Haitian gang while visiting the country in October are detailing how they made their escape earlier this month. On Monday, Christian Aid Ministries — an Ohio-based missionary group for Amish, Mennonite, and other conservative Anabaptists — announced that all 17 of their kidnapped members had returned to the United States safely.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police officer charged over ‘inappropriate relationships with multiple women while on duty’

A police constable accused of having inappropriate relationships with multiple women while on duty has been charged with three counts of misconduct in public office and two counts of computer misuse.Oliver Perry-Smith, 38, a Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer, was charged following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC.)He will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 11 January.The IOPC said in a statement: “Following a referral from TVP in November 2019, we began an investigation which was completed in June 2021. “We referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which has taken the decision to authorise a charge against the officer.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Amazon workers arrested after thousands of packages discovered inside home

Three people have been arrested in connection with theft in which investigators found a home filled to the brim with thousands of Amazon delivery packages.The Oklahoma county sheriff’s office, in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday, identified the suspects as Cesar Yasnier Cerqueira Rojas, Dinneris Matos Delgado, and Maikel Perez Laurencio.The three face 15 felony counts of possession of stolen property and embezzlement. Ms Delgado has also been charged with Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (Meth).The theft was discovered after officials responded to an illegal dumping complaint in the area on 30 December last year.“When they arrived, deputies found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Two Cubans have been kidnapped in Haiti, Cuban authorities say

Two Cubans residing in Haiti are among the latest kidnapping victims, the Cuban Embassy in Port-au-Prince confirmed. The two individuals were identified as Andrik Alfredo Abad Reinosa and Enides Galano Silva, both from Moa in Holguín province. Abad and Galano arrived in Haiti through individual work contracts with the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

At least seven dead and three missing after canyon wall collapses onto motorboats on lake in Brazil

At least seven people have died and three others are missing after a huge slab of rock fell from a cliff face onto tourist boats on a lake in Brazil.A further 32 people were injured, nine of them seriously, after a canyon wall plunged into the water and onto motorboats on Furnas lake in Capitolio, Minas Gerais state, on Saturday.Videos posted on social media showed a cluster of small boats near the cliff face when the rock smashed into the water, landing on two of the vessels. Onlookers could be heard screaming as other boats close to the scene sped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
252K+
Followers
47K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy