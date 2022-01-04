ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Rep. Austin Davis announces run for Lt. Governor, endorsed by Josh Shapiro

By Kdka News Staff
 4 days ago

Democratic state representative Austin Davis is running for Lieutenant Governor, and he just got a big endorsement.

The 32-year-old state representative launched his bid for Lieutenant Governor in McKeesport on Tuesday, vowing to protect everyday Pennsylvanians.

“Pennsylvanians want leaders who care about families like theirs and understand the problems that keep them up at night,” said State Rep.
Davis.

He made the announcement alongside Pennsylvania Attorney General and candidate for Governor, Josh Shapiro, who endorsed Davis.

“I will always stand up and do what is right and ensure you are getting what you’ve earned. I need Austin by my side in that fight as our next Lieutenant Governor,” said Attorney General Shapiro.

If elected, Davis would be Pennsylvania’s first African-American Lieutenant Governor.

