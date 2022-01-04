The Popular New Balance 550 Is Releasing in a New Burgundy Colorway

New Balance will start 2022 off strong by giving the classic 550 a new look.

The Spanish sneaker boutique Foot District announced on its launch calendar that the Boston-based sportswear brand’s classic basketball-turned-lifestyle sneaker will arrive in a new burgundy and blue colorway before week’s end.

The latest look features a predominantly white leather upper and is paired with burgundy accents on the ankle collar and on the sock liner. The shoe’s standout detail is the subtle light blue accents decorating the “N” branding on the sides, the tongue tag as well as the “550” embroidery at the forefoot. Rounding out the look is a sail-colored midsole and a burgundy rubber outsole.

Additionally, New Balance revealed on its sneaker release calendar that the “Team Carolina,” “Varsity Orange,” and “Black” iterations of the low-top basketball shoe will be released on Jan. 12 at Newbalance.com for $110 each.

The New Balance 550 in the burgundy and light blue colorway will launch this Friday at Footdistrict.com and at select New Balance retailers for a retail price of $120.

In related New Balance news, International retailer size? teased three forthcoming New Balance 550 collabs hitting shelves soon. The retailer also confirmed that the trio of styles will be released exclusively at Size.co.uk and at Size? stores this year but a specific date hasn’t been announced by the parties involved.