Teen Mom Jenelle Evans looks unrecognizable in throwback photo with baby daddy & ex fiancé Nathan Griffith

By Ekin Karasin
The US Sun
 4 days ago
JENELLE Evans looks unrecognizable in a throwback photo with her baby daddy Nathan Griffith.

The Teen Mom 2 alum, 30, and her former fiancé, 34, looked fresh-faced in a couple snap that resurfaced on social media.

Teen Mom Jenelle Evans looks unrecognizable in a throwback photo with her baby daddy Nathan Griffith Credit: Reddit
Jenelle now has long dark hair and has ditched the highlights Credit: TikTok/jenellelevans

Jenelle stuck her tongue out at the camera and was wearing a chunky silver chain necklace and stud earrings.

Her signature dark hair had blond highlights in it and she had accentuated her eyes with dark eyeliner.

Nathan - who recently dyed his hair bright blond - had brown tousled hair and had a smooth complexion.

The exes looked smitten as they cozied up for the photo, which Teen Mom fans shared to a Reddit thread.

Jenelle met Nathan on Tinder in June 2015 shortly after splitting from her boyfriend Courtland.

She announced she was pregnant with Nathan's child just months later in December.

However, just days after the announcement, cops were called to their home over a dispute and Jenelle was arrested for breach of peace.

The ex MTV star gave birth to their son Kaiser - now seven - in June 2014 and the couple got engaged in January 2015.

🍼 Follow all our latest news & stories on Teen Mom.

By May of that year their relationship had soured again and Jenelle was arrested for first-degree domestic violence against Nathan.

She turned herself in and Nathan dropped the charges.

Nathan was arrested for domestic violence against Jenelle several months later and by August 2015, the couple had parted ways for good.

Jenelle has two other children - son Jace, 12, with ex Andrew Lewis, and daughter Ensley, four, with her husband David Eason.

NASTY FEUD

Jenelle and David previously feuded with Nathan as he tried to get full custody of Kaiser, though Jenelle ultimately retained primary custody in 2020.

Back in May, David claimed Nathan “wanted to get back” with Jenelle while she and her husband temporarily split.

Soon after, Kaiser spent the summer with his dad for "the first time" and while Jenelle labeled it as "co-parenting done right", Nathan was clearly struggling.

In an Instagram Story, Nathan opened up about his depression and struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder, which left him on disability after serving in the United States Marine Corps.

He wrote that he had "lost everything I cared about" over a photo of himself in a locker room, and said he could not "live in here for another day."

He also said he had lost twelve pounds "from not eating."

NATHAN'S TROUBLES

In September, Nathan exclusively told The Sun how his time serving in Afghanistan left him with PTSD.

Due to his PTSD, Jenelle's ex is currently not working and has been considered “100% disabled.”

He said: “Who wants to be on the streets of Afghanistan picking up bodies? We were dealing with people who were blown up, and then you have to take these bodies in bags to their family members and say ‘Hey, I’m sorry, your husband, father, brother was a suicide bomber.’”

The TV star added: "I was dating Jenelle and I was in the spotlight. I would get pulled over all the time, and I have Traumatic Brain Injury on top of PTSD.”

After having lost a best friend, who was a fellow Marine, Nathan explained that the loss "really took a toll" on him.

Nathan recently dyed his hair blond and has a dark beard Credit: Instagram / Nathan J. Griffith
They welcomed son Kaiser in 2014 and split up a year later Credit: TikTok/Jenelle Evans
She has two other kids - son Jace and daughter Ensley Credit: Instagram

