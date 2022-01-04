ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tripura fast emerging as corridor for trade, commerce: PM Modi

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgartala (Tripura) [India], January 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Tripura is fast emerging as a corridor for trade and commerce for the northeast and steps are afoot to open doors of international connectivity for the northeast states. Addressing a public rally after inaugurating the...

albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of various schemes in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes in the Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening. "Got an opportunity to have a memorable interaction with the people in Kashi," PM Modi said in a tweet. The Prime Minister...
dallassun.com

Self-awareness, discipline our strength in fighting Omicron: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Amid the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said self-awareness and self-discipline are the country's strengths in fighting against the novel variant of the COVID. Addressing the nation in the 84th episode of his monthly radio programme...
milwaukeesun.com

CM Dhami reviews preparations for PM Modi's visit to Haldwani

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 23 (ANI): In view of the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Haldwani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday took stock of arrangements at the programme venue MB Inter College grounds. Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt, State Minister Banshidhar Bhagat, Uttarakhand...
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi to visit Tripura on January 4 to inaugurate new terminal building at Agartala airport

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura on January 4 to inaugurate the new terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, official sources said. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday participated in a meeting with Special Secretary regarding the Prime Minister's...
neworleanssun.com

PM Modi greets Kanpur for securing 'double happiness'

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that today is the day of double happiness for Kanpur as the city is getting metro rail facility and the world of technology is also getting priceless gifts from IIT Kanpur. Addressing the 54th convocation ceremony...
dallassun.com

Security tightened at India-Bangladesh border in Tripura ahead of PM Modi's visit to state

West Tripura (Tripura) [India], January 2 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tripura on January 4, security has tightened at the India-Bangladesh border in the state with additional deployment of Border Security Force (BSF). Speaking to ANI, BSF Commandant Ratnesh Kumar, 120 battalions said, "Whenever there's VVIP...
The Independent

India prime minister Modi trapped on flyover in ‘major security lapse’

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi was stuck on a flyover in the western state of Punjab for nearly 20 minutes in a major security lapse, according to the federal home ministry.The prime minister landed in Bathinda city on Wednesday and was supposed to travel to a nearby memorial site for freedom fighters by helicopter. Punjab is set to hold important local elections before the end of March this year. Mr Modi decided to undertake a two-hour journey by road because of bad weather, but the road he was on was blocked by protesters, the home ministry said in a statement.“PM...
NewsBreak
Housing
omahanews.net

Omicron will be short-term disruption for businesses, says Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be a short-term disruption on businesses, adding that supply chains and industrial activities will continue at full speed. His remarks came while addressing a press conference here today. "Omicron...
omahanews.net

HC asks Delhi govt to expeditiously consider the issue of early re-testing of COVID-19 positive international travelers

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Delhi Government to consider expeditiously the issue of early re-testing of international travellers who detected COVID-19 positive on arrival from different foreign countries. The court was hearing a plea of a mother whose 18-year-old son was admitted...
AFP

Election rallies cancelled as India sees Omicron surge

Election rallies were cancelled in India's heartland Thursday as authorities fret over a sudden Covid surge, driven by the Omicron variant, which has seen confirmed infections nearly triple in two days. Teeming crowds have thronged campaign events for next month's poll in Uttar Pradesh -- the country's most populous state with over 200 million people and a pillar of support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Prime Minister Narendra Modi has traversed key cities to cut the ribbon on infrastructure projects and partake in Hindu religious rituals to boost the state government's prospects. But with several cities imposing coronavirus curfews and health experts warning of exponential infection growth, several parties have brought their public campaigns to a halt.
BBC

India PM Narendra Modi trapped on Punjab flyover in security breach

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trapped on a flyover for 20 minutes by protesters in Punjab in what is being reported as a serious security lapse. They were demanding the resignation of a cabinet minister whose son has been accused over the deaths of farmers. "This was a major...
