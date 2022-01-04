Tripura fast emerging as corridor for trade, commerce: PM Modi
Agartala (Tripura) [India], January 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Tripura is fast emerging as a corridor for trade and commerce for the northeast and steps are afoot to open doors of international connectivity for the northeast states. Addressing a public rally after inaugurating the...
Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes in the Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening. "Got an opportunity to have a memorable interaction with the people in Kashi," PM Modi said in a tweet. The Prime Minister...
New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): It is the responsibility of India as a spiritual leader to contribute in terms of spirituality to nations across the globe, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. PM Modi said this today while chairing the first meeting of the High-Level Committee (HLC) which...
New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Amid the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said self-awareness and self-discipline are the country's strengths in fighting against the novel variant of the COVID. Addressing the nation in the 84th episode of his monthly radio programme...
Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 23 (ANI): In view of the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Haldwani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday took stock of arrangements at the programme venue MB Inter College grounds. Union Minister of State Ajay Bhatt, State Minister Banshidhar Bhagat, Uttarakhand...
Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tripura on January 4 to inaugurate the new terminal building of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, official sources said. Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday participated in a meeting with Special Secretary regarding the Prime Minister's...
Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that today is the day of double happiness for Kanpur as the city is getting metro rail facility and the world of technology is also getting priceless gifts from IIT Kanpur. Addressing the 54th convocation ceremony...
West Tripura (Tripura) [India], January 2 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tripura on January 4, security has tightened at the India-Bangladesh border in the state with additional deployment of Border Security Force (BSF). Speaking to ANI, BSF Commandant Ratnesh Kumar, 120 battalions said, "Whenever there's VVIP...
India’s prime minister Narendra Modi was stuck on a flyover in the western state of Punjab for nearly 20 minutes in a major security lapse, according to the federal home ministry.The prime minister landed in Bathinda city on Wednesday and was supposed to travel to a nearby memorial site for freedom fighters by helicopter. Punjab is set to hold important local elections before the end of March this year. Mr Modi decided to undertake a two-hour journey by road because of bad weather, but the road he was on was blocked by protesters, the home ministry said in a statement.“PM...
Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 3 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday called for an active and long-term public-private partnership to take the education and science sectors to a global level and make India a knowledge economy. "Today, the private sector is exposed to a large number of opportunities...
New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be a short-term disruption on businesses, adding that supply chains and industrial activities will continue at full speed. His remarks came while addressing a press conference here today. "Omicron...
New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked Delhi Government to consider expeditiously the issue of early re-testing of international travellers who detected COVID-19 positive on arrival from different foreign countries. The court was hearing a plea of a mother whose 18-year-old son was admitted...
New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Wednesday blamed the Congress-led Punjab Government for Prime Minister Narendra Modi security breach, alleging that such incidents cannot take place without the help of the State Government and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Speaking...
New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that Guru Nanak Dev showed the country the path of "courage, compassion and kindness" and he was clear in his understanding of the danger that Babar's invasion posed for India. Addressing Gurpurab celebrations of Guru Nanak Devji...
Election rallies were cancelled in India's heartland Thursday as authorities fret over a sudden Covid surge, driven by the Omicron variant, which has seen confirmed infections nearly triple in two days.
Teeming crowds have thronged campaign events for next month's poll in Uttar Pradesh -- the country's most populous state with over 200 million people and a pillar of support for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has traversed key cities to cut the ribbon on infrastructure projects and partake in Hindu religious rituals to boost the state government's prospects.
But with several cities imposing coronavirus curfews and health experts warning of exponential infection growth, several parties have brought their public campaigns to a halt.
FIROZPUR, India — Authorities responding to a sharp spike in omicron cases sweeping across India had shut schools in the state less than 24 hours earlier. A curfew was reinstated, emptying city streets as darkness, and a rainy gloom, fell over Punjab. But here on Wednesday, in a muddy...
New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) chief TV Narendran on Thursday suggested that the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Government should decide on the management of gatherings for upcoming elections in five states which have to be a minimum due to increasing COVID-19 cases.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was trapped on a flyover for 20 minutes by protesters in Punjab in what is being reported as a serious security lapse. They were demanding the resignation of a cabinet minister whose son has been accused over the deaths of farmers. "This was a major...
