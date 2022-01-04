ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

PFF names Rams' Cooper Kupp fantasy football MVP for 2021

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ktt4x_0dcVCKyJ00

If you were lucky enough to land Cooper Kupp in fantasy football this season, there is a decent chance you were competing for a league title in Week 17. The standout wide receiver of the Los Angeles Rams has put together a historic season in his first year with Matthew Stafford and he has an opportunity to break multiple records in Week 18.

Even before the final week of the regular season takes place, PFF named Kupp the fantasy football MVP for the 2021 campaign.

Kupp enters Week 18 with 138 receptions, 1,829 yards, and 15 touchdowns, putting him in position to be the fourth triple-crown (lead the league in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns) winner at wide receiver. The other three wideouts to accomplish this feat were Jerry Rice, Sterling Sharpe, and Steve Smith.

Besides Kupp being able to break the single-season receptions and receiving yards records, he could surpass Rice for the highest-scoring PPR season ever in fantasy football. Kupp currently has 412.9 points while Rice holds the record at 414.

The consistency that Kupp showed this season was uncanny as he eclipsed 90-plus receiving yards in 15 of his 16 games thus far. That is an NFL record that was previously set by Antonio Brown and Michael Irvin, who both had 13 games of 90-plus yards in a season.

Kupp’s numbers rest at 138 receptions, 1,829 receiving yards and 15 scores after 17 weeks of action. Hopefully, the Rams do everything in their power to get their stud No. 1 receiver to the 2,000-yard club, but if not, let me speak for the entire fantasy community by saying thank you, Mr. Kupp.

Also, what makes Kupp the most valuable player in fantasy football is the scoring gap between him and WR2 (Davante Adams). Kupp averaged 4.1 points per game more than Adams, which was the largest gap between the top two players at any position this season.

Even though Kupp should be in the conversation for the NFL MVP trophy, he’s at least getting recognized for his contributions in fantasy football this season.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

NFL records that could fall in Week 18 due to extra game: Tom Brady, Cooper Kupp, T.J. Watt might set marks

The final weekend of the NFL's longest regular season promises to be a memorable one. The No. 1 seed remains up for grabs in the AFC, while five other AFC teams remain in the hunt to grab the final two wild-card spots. The tightly-contested league MVP award may be decided this weekend, as Jonathan Taylor, Cooper Kupp, Tom Brady and others will look to strengthen their cases.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Jerry Rice
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Antonio Brown
RealGM

Cooper Kupp: 'Have To Separate' Records In 17-Game Era

Cooper Kupp is having a historical season with the Los Angeles Rams, but the wide receiver believes some context must be applied. "We're in a new age of football here," Kupp said. "We're playing 17 games of football a year, and a lot of the stuff that happened before that, those records hold a different weight, being that they were played in those 16 games."
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Cooper Kupp has interesting take on NFL records being set this season

Cooper Kupp is within striking distance of some all-time NFL records going into Week 18, but something about it does not feel quite right to him. The L.A. Rams receiver told reporters this week that he thinks records being set this season, the first 17-game season in NFL history, should be viewed as separate from those that were set in 16-game seasons.
NFL
ClutchPoints

How Cooper Kupp has made the Rams defense better

Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been an unstoppable force this season. Kupp is on his way towards a historic finish to the season, as he needs 135 receiving yards to tie former Detroit Lions receiver Calvin Johnson for the NFL’s single-season record. Needless to say, Kupp has been giving opposing defenses fits. However, the star wideout has also been giving his own defense trouble at practice. Here’s how Kupp has made the Rams defense better.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Mvp#Pff#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
turfshowtimes.com

Every Cooper Kupp route tree from every Rams game in 2021

The world is catching on: Cooper Kupp is having one of the all-time great seasons. There are many ways to define Kupp’s remarkable run towards potentially becoming the first player to total 2,000 receiving yards in a single season, and whether that comes in 16 games or 17 games, he has no less provided NFL fans with the one thing they should never deny themselves: Entertainment.
NFL
KESQ

Rams’ Cooper Kupp closing in on triple crown of receiving

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cooper Kupp is finishing up one of the greatest seasons by a receiver in NFL history. The Los Angeles Rams’ star wideout is leading the NFL with 138 receptions, 1,829 yards receiving and 15 touchdown catches as the Rams attempt to clinch the NFC West title in their 17th game Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. If Kupp stays on top in all three categories, he will be just the fourth receiver in NFL history to lead the league in every category of the receiving triple crown. The others are Jerry Rice, Sterling Sharpe and Steve Smith.
NFL
The Spun

Cooper Kupp Shares Honest Admission On His Statistics

With one game left to play, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is one the verge of possibly breaking a couple of major receiving records. Through 16 games, Kupp has 138 receptions for 1,829 yards, marks which are good for third and fifth-place on the single season record book respectively. He needs 12 catches to break Michael Thomas’ receptions record and 136 yards to top Calvin Johnson’s yardage mark.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

60K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy