PFF names Rams' Cooper Kupp fantasy football MVP for 2021

If you were lucky enough to land Cooper Kupp in fantasy football this season, there is a decent chance you were competing for a league title in Week 17. The standout wide receiver of the Los Angeles Rams has put together a historic season in his first year with Matthew Stafford and he has an opportunity to break multiple records in Week 18.

Even before the final week of the regular season takes place, PFF named Kupp the fantasy football MVP for the 2021 campaign.

Kupp enters Week 18 with 138 receptions, 1,829 yards, and 15 touchdowns, putting him in position to be the fourth triple-crown (lead the league in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns) winner at wide receiver. The other three wideouts to accomplish this feat were Jerry Rice, Sterling Sharpe, and Steve Smith.

Besides Kupp being able to break the single-season receptions and receiving yards records, he could surpass Rice for the highest-scoring PPR season ever in fantasy football. Kupp currently has 412.9 points while Rice holds the record at 414.

The consistency that Kupp showed this season was uncanny as he eclipsed 90-plus receiving yards in 15 of his 16 games thus far. That is an NFL record that was previously set by Antonio Brown and Michael Irvin, who both had 13 games of 90-plus yards in a season.

Kupp’s numbers rest at 138 receptions, 1,829 receiving yards and 15 scores after 17 weeks of action. Hopefully, the Rams do everything in their power to get their stud No. 1 receiver to the 2,000-yard club, but if not, let me speak for the entire fantasy community by saying thank you, Mr. Kupp.

Also, what makes Kupp the most valuable player in fantasy football is the scoring gap between him and WR2 (Davante Adams). Kupp averaged 4.1 points per game more than Adams, which was the largest gap between the top two players at any position this season.

Even though Kupp should be in the conversation for the NFL MVP trophy, he’s at least getting recognized for his contributions in fantasy football this season.