England and Australia have agreed to bring forward the Women’s Ashes by a week to allow both teams to quarantine ahead of the World Cup in New Zealand.The multi-format series had been due to start with a standalone Test match on 27 January, followed by three Twenty20s and three one-day internationals to conclude on 19 February.But with a 10-day mandatory quarantine required before arriving at the global tournament, where England will defend their 2017 title, a change has been made.The Canberra Test match will retain its place in the diary, but will now be preceded by the T20s in Adelaide...

WORLD ・ 13 HOURS AGO