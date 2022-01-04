ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

No negotiations scheduled between MLB and MLBPA as lockout continues

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0dcVBLop00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O2l6y_0dcVBLop00

As of Jan. 3, there weren’t any negotiating sessions scheduled between MLB and the MLBPA, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The two sides met in December after the lockout began, but The Athletic reported that core economics of the new CBA would likely not be discussed until January.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training in mid-February, and spring training games are scheduled to start in late-February.

Complicating matters further is that well over 100 players are still free agents, meaning a deal at the last second would send them scrambling to find new teams.

In order for the regular season to start on time, a deal would likely have to be reached no later than the third week of February.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlbpa#Lockout#Cba#Fingerlakes1 Com App
FanSided

3 trade targets from the Los Angeles Dodgers for the Colorado Rockies

Things have gone down the drain a lot for the Colorado Rockies since they faced the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 163 in 2018. The Dodgers got to the World Series in 2018 and they lost in five games to the eventual World Series Champion Washington Nationals in 2019. But the Dodgers finally got their elusive World Series title in 2020. They made it to the NLCS in 2021.
MLB
FanSided

3 LA Angels players most likely to be traded after MLB lockout

After this MLB lockout, the LA Angels need to acquire more pitching--either in the starting rotation or the bullpen. In order to do that, the Halos might have to go the trade route in place of finding gems in free agency. The Halos have been rumored to be in on trade talks with the Oakland Athletics and Miami Marlins, so they've definitely been thinking about how they can assemble the right trade packages.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Yankees almost acquired Mets Cy Young candidate

The New York Yankees and the New York Mets rarely connect on trades. Being from the same area- and one with highly contentious fanbases- it makes sense that the two clubs would do everything in their power to not help one another. That’s why many have found the recent speculation swirling around a possible Jeff McNeil-Gleyber Torres deal between the two New York clubs hard to believe. However, according to a recent rumor via MLB Trade Rumors, the Yankees and Mets were quite close to a trade recently. In fact, SNY’s Andy Martino said that the two clubs nearly agreed to a deal involving this Cy Young-caliber ace.
MLB
blackchronicle.com

Batting Around: Predicting when the owner-imposed MLB lockout will end

The Atlanta Braves are World Series champions and now baseball is in the middle of its first work stoppage since the 1994-95 strike. MLB and the MLBPA were unable to agree to a new collective bargaining agreement prior to the Dec. 1 deadline, so the owners locked out the players, and the hot stove has been put on hold for the foreseeable future.
MLB
soxmachine.com

Podcast: MLB Lockout Lacking Urgency

In light of recent reports from Jeff Passan of ESPN, and Max Scherzer answering questions for the LA Times, Josh and Jim recap the latest regarding the MLB Lockout. Why is there no urgency from the league to meet with the MLBPA? What is the central concern for the MLBPA? Is there an easy path to a new CBA?
MLB
blackchronicle.com

MLB lockout: League, MLBPA likely to restart CBA negotiations soon, per report

The owner lockout that’s grounded MLB’s offseason to a halt drags on, and two sides — players and team owners — haven’t discussed the major issues since the labor stoppage commenced. Now, however, there’s hope that discussions will begin again this month and address the economic issues that are driving the current standoff. The Athletic’s Evan Drellich reports:
MLB
AZFamily

Phoenix-area businesses worried MLB lockout will impact spring training

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Major League Baseball and the Players Association have not agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement. The league is locked out right now. During a lockout, players and coaches cannot practice or play at the facilities. Phoenix-area businesses are worried the lockout could impact spring training.
MLB
FingerLakes1.com

Syracuse Mets announce 2022 coaching staff

The 2022 Syracuse Mets coaching staff has been announced and a few familiar faces will be returning. Opening Day for the Syracuse Mets is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5 at 6:35 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders. Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning?...
MLB
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

64K+
Followers
12K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy