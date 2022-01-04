ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Razer Blade receives better webcam, 4K 144Hz screens, and bigger batteries

Digital Trends
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Razer Blade is constantly receiving iterative updates, and this year at CES 2022, it’s getting a few more. The 15-inch and 17-inch models are being loaded up with the latest Intel CPUs, while the Razer Blade 14 will get the latest Ryzen upgrade. All three models will get the latest...

www.digitaltrends.com

Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
SPY

Samsung TV Remote That Draws Power From Wi-Fi is a CES 2022 Surprise

The TV remote, it’s been a staple resident of the living room courtesy of our televisions. Still, a spotlight is being pointed on this mystical accessory that has kept us on couches. Even though Samsung is notable for many things, like its high-end smartphones and gorgeous, smart TVs, there was something else from the company that caught our attention during CES 2022 — a new remote that draws power through Wi-Fi radio waves. Yes, you read that correctly! The announcement of Samsung’s new Eco Remote will probably be one of the most surprising announcements during tech’s biggest show with CES 2022....
pocketnow.com

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop, Chromebooks and more are on sale today

We keep receiving amazing deals from Amazon.com, where we have currently spotted the 2021 version of the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Gaming Laptop getting some love. This powerful gaming laptop comes packed with an Intel Core i7 8-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 1TB SSD storage, 16GB RAM, and it can be yours for $2,400 after seeing a $200 discount. You also get a large 15.3-inch Full HD display capable of delivering up to 360Hz refresh rates for your intense gaming sessions. Your experience will be better when you listen to the Blade 15’s speakers that feature THX Spatial Audio, and you also get up to 7 hours of battery life.
PC Gamer

Get $900 off this RTX 2070 Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop

Razer Blade laptops are among our favourite gaming laptops on the market. They tend to look and feel excellent while still handling games very nicely. As far as gaming laptops go, it’s hard to go wrong picking up one of these. Even this base model is a nice little gaming laptop, and with a fair discount it’s even better.
SPY

3 Reasons How Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 is Changing Computing

Foldables are increasingly becoming a normal part of the tech community. Just look at the handful of foldable smartphones around, so don’t expect this trend to fizzle out anytime soon. Asus, in particular, is making an impression on everyone with its Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 during CES 2022 — a foldable hybrid laptop that features a generous 17.3-inch 2,560 x 1,920 display when unfolded. It’s the world’s first foldable 17-inch OLED laptop and has intriguing uses, since it’s accompanied by a Bluetooth keyboard that can effectively give you that desktop experience anywhere you take it. Although, you can keep the...
Engadget

Dell put a 4K webcam in its new 4K video conferencing monitor

With the pandemic now almost in its third year, it’s fair to say video calling won’t become a smaller part of our lives anytime soon. So it’s surprising we haven’t seen more monitors like the new U3223QZ from Dell. It has a webcam built directly into its frame. And judging by the spec sheet the company shared, it’s a pretty good one too.
PC Magazine

Hands On: Dell's New UltraSharp 32 Monitor Offers World's First Intelligent 4K Webcam

The last few years have changed the way we work, and the tech around us is quickly evolving to accommodate our new workflows, including what seems like endless video conferencing. This new hybrid-work reality is on the minds of just about every manufacturer at CES 2022, including Dell, which offered PCMag a sneak peak of its new UltraSharp 32 4K Video Conferencing Monitor in the lead-up to the show.
xda-developers

Razer refreshes the Blade lineup for 2022 with new CPUs and GPUs

It’s CES time, and with it Razer is announcing the new 2022 versions of all its major Blade laptops – the Blade 14, 15, and 17. These new models come with refreshed internals across the board, including new processors from AMD (for the Blade 14) and Intel (for the Blade 15 and 17). There are also new GPU options from NVIDIA plus some other improvements, but the overall design and features are mostly unchanged.
Gadget Flow

Razer Blade Gaming Laptops 2022 come with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs

The new Razer Blade Gaming Laptops for 2022 include the Razor Blade 14, 15, and 17 models. These gaming laptops are equipped with the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 30 Series Laptop GPUs, up to an RTX 3080 Ti, and Windows 11. Additionally, the DDR5 memory provides blazing clock speeds up to 4800MHz. In fact, the gorgeous displays, available NVIDIA Studio drivers, and up to 14-Core CPUs, make these laptops a perfect must-have for working or gaming on the go. Featuring 16GB of the fastest GDDR6 memory ever shipped in a laptop, the RTX 3080 Ti delivers higher performance than the desktop TITAN RTX. The new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is up to 70% faster than RTX 2070 SUPER laptops and can deliver 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution. In addition to this, every Razer Blade has CNC-milled aluminum chassis and high-quality custom components. Overall, the revised design, thinner profile, and enhanced ventilation, make these laptops a stunning choice for your gaming needs.
hardcoregamer.com

Razer Unveils New Blade Laptops Featuring DDR5 RAM

Razer has announced its latest Blade laptops at CES 2022 that will include DDR5 RAM and the fastest laptops in the world armed with the latest technology. The Blade 14, 15 and 17 are all divided by screen size, and each one has variable performance options. Purchasers can now select up to a NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti GPU, which offers 16 GB GDDR6 memory. Razer has also included the RTX 3070 Ti as an option, as well. The Blade 14 offers both Intel and AMD processors with the option of including the Ryzen 9 6900HX on any configuration.
gizmochina.com

Samsung introduces new smart TVs including Neo QLED 4K/8K with 144Hz refresh rate

Samsung has released an array of TVs that will be the fulcrum of its appearance at CES 2022 this week. The new Samsung TVs include MicroLED, Neo QLED, and Lifestyle models. The new Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs offer up to 144Hz refresh rate which is better than its predecessors. The Neo QLED 4K and 8K also support AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, with HDMI 2.1 ports all through.
Cult of Mac

Dell’s new UltraSharp videoconferencing display packs 4K webcam

The new 32-inch UltraSharp monitor Dell introduced at CES 2022 looks like a home-office videoconferencing powerhouse. The 4K display has a 4K webcam with microphones built in for those WFH meetings. And the monitor serves as a USB-C hub with decent port selection and 90W of power for your MacBook or other laptop, too.
petapixel.com

Razer Updates its Blade 14, 15, and 17 Laptops for Greater Performance

Razer has announced that it has refreshed its Blade 14, 15, and 17 laptops with NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs (up to an RTX 3080 Ti), Windows 11, DDR5 memory, and in the larger models Intel’s latest 12th-generation Core H-Series processors. Razer’s Blade series laptops were already...
Gamespot

New Razer Blade Laptops Revealed At CES 2022

Anyone who likes to take high-performance gaming with them on the go will be able to do so in 2022 thanks in part to Razer. The gaming company is adding three new models of the Blade gaming laptop to its lineup, each of which offers the power that comes with an RTX 30-Series GPU on the go, along with the added benefit of DDR5 memory.
TechHive

Samsung TVs at CES 2022: 144Hz for gamers, better backlighting, and an improved home screen

Samsung’s 2022 TV lineup represents an evolution of what are already some of the best TVs on the market. Here’s a brief overview. The company introduced mini-LED backlighting last year; this year, it’s offering finer control of said backlighting. Equally welcome, not to mention hoped for, is a revamped startup screen. Samsung’s SmartHub was state of the art when it first arrived, but lagged in terms of usability behind Roku, WebOS, and even Google TV over the last few years.
