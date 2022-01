NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 100 children are hospitalized with COVID-19 in DFW’s trauma service area. This comes as some of North Texas’ largest school districts return to the classroom Wednesday, Jan 5. Fort Worth ISD is using hospital-grade disinfectant to sanitize all high touch and high traffic areas before classes resume for its 76,000 students. “We’ve made sure that everybody understands that anything else has to be put to the to the back burner,” Fort Worth ISD Chief of Operations Joseph Coburn said. Masks will still be optional — but still strongly encouraged. Dallas ISD students are also returning to the classroom. The district...

