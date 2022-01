Tn_boosie has just released the music video to his world-renowned hit single “I’m That Winner”. Tn_boosie is originally from Seattle, Washington and became inspired to create music at the age of 8 years old. Tn_boosie grew up constantly listening to legendary artists like 2 Pac and Pimp C. Tn_boosie feels that these artists have helped mold him into the artist he is today. Tn_boosie puts great emphasis on releasing only the highest quality music he can put out. He works with his producer Jaccem Smaccem, diligently to perfect all the music they release together. When these two step into the studio together it’s like Jay Z and Kayne, they’re guaranteed to make a hit.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO