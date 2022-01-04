Coffee and Conversation! Virtual

I’ve heard it said that you can tell if a couple has been together for a long time by the lack of conversation between them. On a recent trip to Miami, an employee of Whole Foods approached my husband Paco and me while we sipped coffee silently at one of two tables placed against the windows of the snack bar. Since we’d been there for a while, I thought she might want us to move so other people could sit down. But what she said surprised me. “How long have you two been married?” Neither of us wears a wedding ring because we outgrew them years ago, but somehow she knew. Was it our silence? Most likely. But she might have come to the same conclusion if she’d heard a conversation like this one that Paco and I had a month into the pandemic:

