Congress & Courts

Novartis says U.S. court upholds Gilenya patent

By Reuters Health
Phramalive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZURICH, Jan 4 (Reuters) – Novartis AG (NOVN.S) said on Tuesday a U.S. court of appeals upheld the validity of a dosage regimen patent for its multiple sclerosis treatment Gilenya, allowing a permanent injunction against...

www.pharmalive.com

Insurance Journal

French Court Allows Class Action Against Sanofi Over Its Epilepsy Drug Depakine

A French court ruled that families of children who suffered side effects from the epilepsy medicine Depakine can join in a class-action lawsuit against drugmaker Sanofi. The company should have warned of the risk of birth defects for pregnant women taking the medicine as early as 1984, a Paris court said Wednesday. Instead it only took those steps in 2003, it said, calling the product that was sold for decades “defective.”
INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Novartis Fends Off Copycat of MS Drug Gilenya at Federal Circuit

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. convinced two out of three judges on the Federal Circuit that its patent on the dosage regimen for the blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Gilenya adequately describes the invention. HEC Pharm Co. appealed a ruling from the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware that blocked it...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phramalive.com

Vaccines company Valneva sticks to goal of COVID vaccine approvals in Q1

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) – Speciality vaccines company Valneva (VLS.PA) said it was keeping its previous timetable on clinical trials and regulatory submissions for its VLA2001 COVID-19 vaccine candidate, with regulatory approvals targeted in the first quarter of this year. “We continue to believe that our inactivated vaccine candidate...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novartis Ag#Patent#Multiple Sclerosis#Zurich#Reuters#Chinese#Drugmaker Hec Pharma#Swiss#The U S Court Of Appeals#The Federal Circuit#Hec
beckershospitalreview.com

AMA pleads with Supreme Court to uphold vaccine mandates

The American Medical Association filed an amicus brief to the Supreme Court on Dec. 30 urging the court to uphold the federal government's mandatory vaccinations and testing requirements for large businesses. The AMA-led brief was joined by 15 medical organizations that are in favor of the strategy to increase vaccinations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Phramalive.com

Pfizer to supply U.S. with 10 million more courses of COVID-19 pills

(Reuters) – The Biden administration doubled its order for Pfizer Inc’s (PFE.N) oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment, the company and the White House said on Tuesday, providing the government a total of 20 million courses as it fights a record surge in COVID-19 cases. The White House now expects...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Vaccination Mandate Cases To Be Heard Friday By US Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Friday in two key legal challenges to the Biden administration’s authority on vaccination mandates. The public can listen to the oral arguments on the Supreme Court’s website, or download the audio files after the hearing. C-Span will also televise the hearings. The first case, National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor, is the more far-reaching. In that case, the Biden administration is attempting to impose a vaccine or test mandate for companies with more than 100 employees. The second case,  Biden v. Missouri, will consider a vaccine mandate for health care workers at facilities that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Phramalive.com

U.S. finalizing purchase of COVID tests, to be distributed for free

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) – The Biden administration is finalizing contracts for 500 million rapid COVID-19 tests that it plans to distribute for free to Americans who request them, spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has swiftly spread across the United States since...
U.S. POLITICS
Country
China
drugstorenews.com

Novartis gets FDA nod for new indication of Cosentyx

Cosentyx is now approved for the treatment of children and adolescents with enthesitis-related arthritis and psoriatic arthritis, the company said. Novartis has secured the Food and Drug Administration’s blessing for Cosentyx (secukinumab) for the treatment of active enthesitis-related arthritis in four years and older, and active juvenile psoriatic arthritis in patients two years and older.
INDUSTRY
Phramalive.com

U.S. fund seeks $6.5 billion in damages in lawsuit against Malaysia’s IHH

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 (Reuters) – Malaysian healthcare group IHH Healthcare Berhad (IHHH.KL) said on Wednesday Emqore Envesecure Private Capital Trust is seeking in excess of $6.5 billion in damages from it and more than two dozen named defendants in a lawsuit. IHH said in a stock exchange filing...
ECONOMY
HuffingtonPost

Supreme Court To Decide Fate Of Biden’s Vaccine Rules

In early November, President Biden issued two sweeping federal rules aimed at getting as many workers as possible vaccinated against COVID-19. Whether those controversial rules survive is now in the hands of the Supreme Court. The justices are scheduled to hear oral arguments Friday in a pair of cases revolving...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fast Company

Vaccine mandate for large employers: Here’s what to know as SCOTUS decides its fate

Tomorrow, the Supreme Court will take up challenges to President Biden’s workplace vaccine mandates, which affect some 100 million U.S. workers. The first measure is the one most people think of when this topic comes up: the executive order requiring large private employers to set a company-wide vaccination requirement or impose a masking and weekly testing regimen on unvaccinated workers. The second measure, lesser known, applies only to healthcare workers at facilities that receive a certain type of federal funding.
U.S. POLITICS

