ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

A Walk in the Park: A visit to Laurel Hill County Park

The Post and Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Moultrie News series A Walk in the Park is a collection of stories, photos and videos highlighting the variety of parks in our community. Each week there will be a focus on a different public park. The series relates the pros and cons of our local parks from...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
derbycityweekend.com

Louisville Parks and Recreation announces designated sledding hills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Families looking to take part in sledding fun in the winter snow will have plenty of local parks to choose from, according to Louisville Parks and Recreation. The six designated sledding hills will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on days where snow accumulation...
LOUISVILLE, KY
outdoors.org

West Hills Park + Jayne's Hill Hike (Easy)

West Hills Big Dog Run Sweet Hollow Rd Huntington, NY 11743,. Registration is required for this activity. A 6 miles hike. There are some elevations to get through and the 43 steps to the top of Jayne's Hill. Hike plan: Leader's choice of trails and pace. *You must be able to walk at a moderate (steady pace) 3-3.5/mph. *Bring water and snack *Wear boots with grip Location: West Hills Big Dog Run Sweet Hollow Rd, Melville, NY 11747 How to find us: Enter the dog park entrance and meet at the opposite end of the parking lot, furthest away from the dog park. Closer to the stables. Google map link: https://www.google.com/maps/place/40%C2%B048'03.0%22N+73%C2%B025'14.6%22W/@40.8051447,-73.4286833,15.25z/data=!4m5!3m4!1s0x0:0x7fe52b499994cc6f!8m2!3d40.80083!4d-73.420715 Use the following co-ordinates in Google Maps as destination and your address as source to get directions: 40.8014415, -73.4211723 AMC rating: Easy: 6 miles.
LIFESTYLE
TravelPulse

Visit Any National Park for Free on These Dates in 2022

Around one-quarter of the 400 national parks, historical sites, monuments, trails, forests and more that are managed by the U.S. National Parks Service charge fees for entry, but there are a few days each year when these incredible areas are opened to the public for free. This upcoming year will...
TRAVEL
Door County Pulse

Donation Covers New Walking Path at John Miles County Park

The Cordon Family Foundation Charitable Trust has donated $40,000 to Door County so it can design, construct and maintain an asphalt walking path at John Miles County Park. The park at 812 N. 14th Ave. has been the site of the Door County Fair since 1908. Today it has many different structures and uses, and it abuts the Door County Community Center, which also houses the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of Door County. The asphalt trail would connect the park with the community center and the ADRC garden and deck near the dining hall.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moultrie News
KSNT News

Hill’s Bark Park set to open soon

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hills Bark Park in Gage Park has been closed for construction since Nov. 11th. The new construction will replace and enhance the main entrance to the park, add new fencing and concrete, new shade structures in the large dog section with new LED lights, new irrigation will be added to help maintain […]
TOPEKA, KS
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Reservations Opening Soon at County Parks

It may be winter but the Vermilion County Conservation District is looking ahead to next summer. The District is reminding area residents that January 3rd, 2022 is the date you can start reserving shelters and buildings in all county parks for the new year. If you wish to make your...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
sonomasun.com

Make the new year a walk in the park

The year 2021 was no walk in the park. Here’s a way to change things up for the better. Jack London State Historic Park kicks off the new year with its ninth annual First Day Hike on January 1, 2022. The trek can be either a personal challenge, to...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
thehomepagenetwork.com

First Day Hikes At Sinnemahoning, Hills Creek And Lyman Run State Parks

A group of adults, children and a dog or two go on a First Day Hike at Hills Creek. The 2022 Winter Outings Series will open on New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1 with free First Day Hikes at three state parks, according to organizer Tim Morey, a natural resource specialist with the Hills Creek State Park Complex.
WELLSBORO, PA
kuer.org

Visiting a Cottonwood Canyons ski resort? Plan ahead for parking

More people are turning to Utah’s Cottonwood Canyons for winter recreation, and in response some ski resorts are moving to paid parking systems to handle the crowds. After having more demand than physical spots last year, Alta Ski Resort has a new parking reservation system. People hoping to ski there over the holidays or on weekends will need to buy a parking pass in advance.
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT
theracingbiz.com

LAUREL PARK CANCELS JAN. 6 CARD

Laurel Park has canceled its live racing card for Thursday, January 6. The decision to cancel was announced via a text message to horsemen. Central Maryland was hit with heavy snowfall Monday morning, leading the Maryland Jockey Club to cancel training at the track on both Monday and Tuesday. Mike...
SPORTS
cityofeagan.com

Play Outside! Trapp Farm Park Tubing Hill

Call Hotline for Updates (651) 675-5511. It generally takes a solid base of 6-8 inches of snow to open the facility. To ensure the safety of all guests, you may not use any of your own inner tubes, sleds, toboggans or other sledding devices during regular hours in the designated tubing area. Participants must be able to walk up the hill as tow ropes are not available at this facility. Trapp Farm Park is a very busy site and birthday parties, presents, food, or group events are not allowed in the shelter during regular hours. Must use tubes on-site, no personal tubes allowed. No tow rope, walking up the hill is part of the winter adventure! Walk-up sales will not be available. All participants and spectators must purchase a ticket.
EAGAN, MN
steamboatradio.com

Illegal parking at Howelsen Hill parking lot

People are illegally parking in No Parking Zones at Howelsen Hill. This includes the drop-off area and the inside of the curve on Howelsen Parkway, near the Klumker ballfield. Free parking spots are available at Howelsen Hill ski area, and they’re marked. There is also a drop-off area next to the lodge for passengers and gear. Limited parking is available in this area on Ski Free Sundays.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
sanbenito.com

New disc golf course installed at Vista Park Hill

It may not have been done according to the city’s usual permitting process, but Hollister has a new disc golf course. And city officials are excited about it. After hearing a report from Recreation Services Manager Tina Garza about the quality of the new nine-hole course at Vista Park Hill at the Dec. 20 meeting, the Hollister City Council approved the new recreation venue. Some improvements—such as a sign displaying the game’s rules and etiquette—will be required in the coming months, according to the council discussion.
HOLLISTER, CA
247tempo.com

Most Visited Local Parks in the US

Among the unfortunate impacts of the pandemic in 2020 were government restrictions on visiting local parks. The onerous mandate prevented urban dwellers from enjoying a bucolic escape from the concrete and steel environs of city living. While restrictions have generally eased since the early days of the pandemic, Americans were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
coastalbreezenews.com

Santa Swoops Into Mackle Park for Quick Visit

Nothing is more exciting for a child than when Christmas is quickly approaching, and their thoughts about Santa become all consuming. However, combine those thoughts about Santa with his in-person arrival by helicopter, and you might have just hit the jackpot. That was the case on Saturday, December 18, when...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
montereycountyweekly.com

On the South Bank

What if you are up for an adventure, but only a tiny one? South Bank Trail is a 1.5-mile-long, extremely accessible trail off Carmel Valley Road. It meanders along the south bank of the Carmel River and is home to a dense forest of black cottonwood, arroyo willow, box elder and Western sycamore. The path starts at Rancho San Carlos Road and it is pedestrian-, bicycle – and dog-friendly. In summer, the river is barely detectable, but at this time of the year, it runs audaciously and audibly along the path toward Palo Corona Regional Park (you can hop on the extensive network of trails there, if there’s an appetite for more). The meadows are known for their quail populations, but baby quails’ wails are certainly not the only attraction there. At this time of the year, expect a carpet of fallen sycamore leaves (for a full color palette) and buckeye seeds in abundance. There are two ways to do it: The asphalt road, or a parallel meadowy path that runs along, and boy, it does meander, so don’t give up – they connect a few times. The second part of the trail runs along Rancho El Potrero (now adorned with Christmas wreaths), providing great views of happy cattle and a fantastically shaped slope above. The project is owned by the Big Sur Land Trust and maintained by MPRPD. [AP]
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Eat’n Park’s Squirrel Hill Restaurant is Closing For Good

It’s lights out for another staple of the Squirrel Hill restaurant scene. Eat‘n Park announced that it will permanently close its Murray Avenue location on Jan. 24, making it the second eatery on the block to shut its doors in recent weeks. Pamela’s Diner shuttered its original Murray Avenue location at the end of December, citing pandemic-era shortages and the loss of several longtime employees — two of whom died (not from COVID), while others retired.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy