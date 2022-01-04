Roberson needs volunteers for holiday take down

BINGHAMTON, NY – Got some extra time after the holidays?

Roberson Museum and Science Center is looking for those with some time to spare to help them take down the annual Home for the Holidays display.

Volunteers are needed starting Sunday January 9th from 1 to 4 and January 12th -14th from 10 to 1 and 1 to 4 to disassemble holiday trees.

If interested you can schedule your desired time slot.

Masks must be worn inside the museum at this time.

For more information or to register click here .

If you still haven’t had your fill of the holidays, you can still visit the Home for the Holidays display through January 7.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.