ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Roberson needs volunteers for holiday take down

By Emily Venuti
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K9XkC_0dcV8A2A00

BINGHAMTON, NY – Got some extra time after the holidays?

Roberson Museum and Science Center is looking for those with some time to spare to help them take down the annual Home for the Holidays display.

Volunteers are needed starting Sunday January 9th from 1 to 4 and January 12th -14th from 10 to 1 and 1 to 4 to disassemble holiday trees.

If interested you can schedule your desired time slot.

Masks must be worn inside the museum at this time.

For more information or to register click here .

If you still haven’t had your fill of the holidays, you can still visit the Home for the Holidays display through January 7.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
Binghamton, NY
Society
Binghamton, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Science Center#Weather#Charity#Roberson Museum#The Home For The Holidays#Nexstar Media Inc#Wivt
News Channel 34

New York State COVID-19 update, January 7

NEW YORK STATE ( WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Governor Kathy Hochul has released New York State’s COVID-19 progress as of January 7th. “My administration is hard at work making testing, vaccines, boosters and masks more widely available in to fight this winter surge,” Governor Hochul said. “While we are prepared to deal with whatever comes our way using the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel 34

Herkimer County receives COVID home tests from NYS

HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Herkimer County has announced that they have received 2,700 COVID home test kits from the State of New York State this week. The country says that they have been distributed to the portion of the population that is considered to be the most vulnerable as well as daycare services. The county […]
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy