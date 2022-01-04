Warren Buffett Makes Over $120 Billion on Apple's Rise to $3 Trillion, Among His Best Bets Ever

Company: GoDaddy, Inc. (GDDY) Business: GoDaddy operates in three segments: Domains, Hosting and Presence and Business Applications. The Domains business is its legacy core business and makes up approximately 45% of the company's revenue and has been growing by 12.7% per year. This business was traditionally the domain registrar business, where a customer pays GoDaddy a yearly fee for their domain. The actual .com and .net domains are owned by Verisign through an agreement with the government and GoDaddy pays a pass-through fee to Verisign for .com and .net URLs. However, no pass through fee is paid on other extensions like .nyc, .co or .biz., so GoDaddy can keep all of this revenue. The Domains business has also been augmented by an aftermarket business in which users can buy and sell domains, and GoDaddy takes a piece of the transaction. GoDaddy is by far the leader in Domains with approximately 20 million customers and on a .com basis, they have as many domains registered on GoDaddy as the next 10 competitors combined. The Hosting and Presence segment makes up approximately 35% of the company's revenue and is comprised of two businesses, one that hosts servers for clients and one that is a website builder. This business was completely rebuilt in recent years and has approximately $400 million in annual recurring revenue through its subscription products and has been growing by 12.3% per year with 17% growth in the most recent quarter. The Business Applications segment makes up 20% of GoDaddy's revenue. This business is comprised of homegrown applications such as security, e-mail marketing and other productivity tools for small businesses and a Microsoft 365 reseller. The Business Applications segments has been growing by 22.5% per year and continues to have opportunities to gain market share.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO