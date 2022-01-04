ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren Buffett Makes Over $120 Billion on Apple's Rise to $3 Trillion, Among His Best Bets Ever

By Yun Li, CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 5% Apple stake Berkshire Hathaway acquired in 2018 for $36 billion is now worth $160 billion as the tech giant hit the $3 trillion milestone. Warren Buffett's conglomerate has also enjoyed regular dividends from Apple, averaging about $775 million annually. Berkshire's Apple stake now makes up more than...

