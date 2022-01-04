ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential adds built-in Alexa voice assistant control

By Mike Lowe
Pocket-lint.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - Lenovo has used CES 2022 to reveal an additional product in its connected smart clock range: the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential With Alexa Built-In. It was in mid-to-late 2020 when Lenovo revealed the previous Smart Clock Essential, which uses Google Assistant as its voice control assistant. The 2022 release...

