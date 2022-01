The BBC has appointed ITN chief executive Deborah Turness as its CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs. Turness, who effectively takes on one of the most high-profile news roles in the U.K., takes over from Fran Unsworth following what the BBC has described as a “competitive” recruitment process. The latter 40-year BBC veteran revealed in September that she would be stepping down at the end of January. A trailblazer in the world of news, Turness served as the first president of NBC News International, the global arm of the U.S. broadcaster’s news division, where she was responsible for overseeing its operations...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO