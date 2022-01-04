Toward a Radical Hope and a World-Changing Rage: A Conversation with Preti Taneja

IRENE YOON: Good evening, thank you all so much for joining us for the final Thursday session of our Semipublic Intellectual Conversation Series here at the Los Angeles Review of Books. I’m Irene Yoon, LARB’s executive director, and it’s my very great pleasure to welcome all of you and our wonderful guests Aaron Bady, Jane Hu, Christian Lorentzen, Julian Lucas, and Ismail Muhammad for “Under Review: LARB and The State of Criticism” moderated by our editor-in-chief, Boris Dralyuk. Over the last month, we’ve celebrated 10 years of the Los Angeles Review of Books here with a series that brought together some of our favorite readers, writers, and scholars to tackle topics ranging from criminal justice reform, to leaving academia, the Facebook papers and Big Tech, to what and where the discourse is, the Chinese Cultural Revolution, to CRISPR technology. The scope of the conversations reflect, we hope, a fundamental commitment of ours, to covering arts, culture, and ideas with a similarly omnivorous drive. But as we close out the series this week and reflect back on the past decade of LARB, I’m particularly thrilled to have our brilliant guests, critics whose work I’ve admired very much over the years, to have them join us in a discussion of perhaps the most fundamental questions undergirding what we do here at LARB. Namely, why do book reviews and literary and cultural criticism, more broadly, matter? What role do they play in the cultural conversation? And how has that changed since we began 10 years ago? I can’t think of a better guide for this conversation than my dear friend and colleague, LARB’s editor-in-chief, Boris Dralyuk, who, no doubt, keeping himself extremely busy helming things here at the Los Angeles Review of Books, is also a wonderful award-winning critic, translator, and poet, his collection, My Hollywood and Other Poems, will appear next spring from Paul Dry Books, and it’s gorgeous so keep your eyes peeled for that. Boris will introduce our guests and moderate the conversation for the first half of the evening and then we’ll transition to questions from you, our audience. If you have any questions that you would like to ask our panelists, please drop them in the Q&A function at the bottom of your Zoom screen, not in the chat. You can feel free, of course, and we encourage you to use the chat to introduce yourselves and where you’re joining us from today, if you haven’t already done so. Lastly, closed captioning is available, and you can turn that on by clicking on that CC live transcript button that’s likewise at the bottom of the screen. While this is our last main session in this series, we are also thrilled to keep the conversation going tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. Pacific for “What Comes After CRISPR?” with John Dupré, Kevin Davies, Hank Greely, Eben Kirksey, and Amy Webb. And that will be moderated by LARB Science and Law editor Julien Crockett. The panel was described in part by Dupré’s fascinating review, “Caveat Editor: Competing Takes on CRISPR,” that we published last spring, and it promises to be a really fascinating or equally fascinating conversation live tomorrow. Registration is free at lareviewofbooks.org/events. And we hope you’ll join us. We also hope that you will join us in about a month’s time and mark your calendars for one more Thursday at 5:00 p.m. on December 9 for LARB’s birthday, and our Special Edition anthology launch party that’s going to future meetings, toasts, and giveaways to cap our celebration of the last 10 years. We’ll be announcing tickets and further details in the next few weeks. So stay tuned for that. And in the meanwhile, thank you all so much again for your support and for joining us tonight. Without further ado, I will turn it over to you, Boris. Thank you all so much for being here.

